Transfer news LIVE! Man Utd have Dorgu bid rejected, Cunha not for sale, Arsenal still want Sesko
The transfer window is approaching its final week as clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seek to close out deals
Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are among those to watch in the finals days of the January transfer window as clubs in the Premier League and across the world look to wrap up deals before the deadline.
The Gunners are desperate to sign a striker but face competition from United over Sporting forward Viktor Gyokeres, while a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko looks unlikely this month despite being aware of a clause that allows the forward to leave the German club in 2025.
Elsewhere, Manchester City announced the signing of defender Vitor Reis and Chelsea could enter talks with Juventus for striker Dusan Vlahovic, with out-of-favour striker Christopher Nkunku set to leave this month.
Manchester United have opened talks with Lecce for defender Patrick Dorgu as Ruben Amorim prioritises signing a left back. But the club need to sell to buy, with Alejandro Garnacho and Antony set to leave.
Marcus Rashford is also looking for a move away from Old Trafford, with his representative having met Barcelona executives in Lisbon before the Catalan club’s dramatic 5-4 win against Benfica.
Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below, plus analysis on the done deals and where new signings will fit into the starting line-ups:
Wolves determined to keep Matheus Cunha at the club amid transfer interest
Wolves are not expected to sell star player Matheus Cunha during the January transfer window, despite reported interest from a host of Premier League clubs.
The 25-year-old has been a standout performer for Wolves in a miserable season, scoring 10 goals and assisting four more in 21 Premier League appearances.
That has seen him attract interest from a number of Premier League clubs during the current transfer window, with Nottingham Forest and Arsenal said to be considering bids.
Rashford's reps meet with Barca
Sky Sports reported on Tuesday night (21 January) that Marcus Rashford’s representatives met with Barcelona executives in Lisbon to discuss a potential deal.
Other reports claim that Barcelona is Rashford’s preferred destination, though the Catalan club would have to free up wage space in order to sign him on loan. To that end, they are currently looking at exits for Eric Garcia and Ansu Fati.
Speaking yesterday, Barcelona director Deco said that the club “are dealing with the issue of [financial] fair-play”.
“In the final days, if the team can be strengthened, we will try, but as of today there is nothing,” he added.
The Sky report does add that “a deal for Rashford to leave Manchester United in this window is looking increasingly difficult”.
Rashford was pictured at Manchester United training yesterday, and it has been reported that he is willing to stay at the club despite interest from abroad.
Walker agrees Milan deal
Some more news on Kyle Walker now, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that AC Milan have “agreed [a] deal to sign” the England international.
The deal will be a “loan move with buy option clause” – not an obligation to buy – with Milan covering his salary.
In addition, Walker has apparently agreed terms on a contract with Milan until 2027 – this deal would come into effect if the Serie A club do decide to go ahead with the purchase option at the end of the initial loan.
Manchester City accused of ‘tapping up’ 18-year-old centre-back prospect
Manchester City have been accused of tapping up teenage defender Juma Bah by his club Real Valladolid.
The Spanish side say the 18-year-old and his agent told them on Tuesday he would be unilaterally terminating his contract and that the player from Sierra Leone then failed to report for training on Wednesday morning.
Valladolid say City are "behind this decision" and "advised the player to take this route".
The club said they were told by the Spanish football federation (RFEF) on Wednesday that the funds needed to activate the termination clause in Bah's contract had been paid.
Depleted Tottenham boosted by Cristian Romero’s return to training
Tottenham vice captain Cristian Romero has provided Ange Postecoglou with a timely boost after he took part in training ahead of Thursday’s trip to Hoffenheim.
Romero has only played once over the last two months due to toe and groin issues respectively during a spell where Spurs have repeatedly been without key personnel.
A 3-2 loss at Everton on Sunday increased the external noise around Postecoglou’s position and while the PA news agency understands he retains the support of the club board, the sight of Romero being able to train on Wednesday morning will lift spirits amongst a depleted squad.
Arsenal latest
According to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, Arsenal are “discussing internally whether a move for Benjamin Sesko is possible in this transfer window”.
Sheth says that there is long-term interest from Arsenal, and reports elsewhere have claimed that Sesko has a gentleman’s agreement with Leipzig allowing him to move next summer for around £63m.
It is unknown exactly how much the German club would demand for a move this month.
Virgil van Dijk says praise from opponents shows Liverpool ‘on the right track’
Captain Virgil van Dijk thinks the praise being lavished on Liverpool as the best team in Europe is merely a validation for the way head coach Arne Slot has them playing and no-one is believing the general hype.
For the second successive match the opposition manager – on this occasion Lille’s Bruno Genesio after their 2-1 defeat at Anfield – said the Reds were the benchmark other teams should aspire to.
After a seventh successive Champions League victory left Liverpool needing a point at most from their final game to guarantee top spot in the table, having already secured a place in the last 16, it is not the wildest take to label the Premier League leaders the best right now.
Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus undergoes successful surgery on his ACL
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has undergone successful surgery on his ACL injury.
The 27-year-old is set to miss the rest of the season after he was injured during the FA Cup defeat by Manchester United 10 days ago.
Sharing partner Raiane Lima’s post on his Instagram story, Jesus is pictured in a hospital bed.
Alongside the photograph is the Portuguese word for surgery, “cirgurgia”, followed by a tick.
Arsenal confirmed the extent of Jesus’ injury in a statement last week.
Erling Haaland never thought about charges before committing to Manchester City
Erling Haaland insists he never even thought about the looming verdict on Manchester City’s much-discussed 115 charges before committing his long-term future to the club.
The prolific Norwegian was also happy to have closed the door on the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona to stay at the Etihad Stadium.
Haaland signed an extraordinary new nine-and-a-half year contract with the reigning Premier League champions worth a reported basic £500,000 per week last Friday.
When is the Champions League draw? Date, start time and how to watch on TV as knockout stages set
Relevant after tonight’s action...
The new Champions League format for 2025 will see the knockout play-off round in action for the first time in February, to decide which teams enter the last-16.
The top eight teams in the final Champions League league-phase table will automatically go through to the last-16. They will be joined by the winners from the play-offs; a set of eight two-legged ties between those clubs who finished between ninth and 24th in the league standings.
There are five British sides in the Champions League, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Celtic all hoping to go far in the competition.
When is the Champions League draw? Date, start time and how to watch
