Kevin De Bruyne’s injury issues could decide Man City future, Pep Guardiola admits

Manchester City must assess Kevin De Bruyne’s fitness and form before deciding on his contract extension, with the playmaker’s current deal expiring in June, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

The 33-year-old Belgian has scored two goals and provided two assists this season. His goal and assist in City’s 3-0 home win over Nottingham Forest last month are his only contributions since he returned to action in November after a hamstring injury.

“The extension is none of my business,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of Saturday's Premier League home game against West Ham United. “He’s had problems in the last year-and-a-half, like many players.

“But when he is consistent and fit, he is a really important player for us, a decisive player for us even. It is about how he is going to perform for us until the end of the season, his age and those things, so I think the club has to think about it.”

City have just two wins in 14 matches across all competitions. They broke a seven-game winless run with the Forest victory in early December, but went another five games without a win before beating Leicester City 2-0 away last weekend.

The run of poor form has left the champions sixth in the Premier League with 31 points from 19 games, trailing leaders Liverpool by 14 points.

Pep Guardiola (right) with Kevin De Bruyne, one of his most influential Man City players ( Getty Images )

Goalkeeper Ederson, defenders John Stones, Ruben Dias, and midfielder Matheus Nunes all missed City’s win over Leicester, and Guardiola said the injured players are not expected to return for Saturday’s game.

“It’s quite similar to the situation we had in Leicester,” he said. “Dias is getting better but not ready for tomorrow. Ederson trained, feeling better, he had his first training without discomfort in his leg.”

But discussing reinforcement in the January transfer window, Guardiola remained vague.

“Maybe we sign, maybe we don’t; the club has to be wise,” he said. “Don’t do it just to add players. I don’t know if it will be possible.”

The Spaniard added that he hopes midfielder Rodri will return from his ACL injury by the end of the season, but his main focus is on ensuring the Ballon d’Or winner recovers well and is ready for next season.

West Ham, in 13th place, are without striker Michail Antonio, after he suffered a broken leg in a car accident last month. Captain Jarrod Bowen is also absent, having fractured his foot in last week’s 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool.

