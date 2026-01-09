Japanese football legend, Kazuyoshi Miura, set to begin remarkable 41st season
‘My passion for football hasn't changed, no matter how old I get,’ says Miura who started his career in 1986
Japanese football legend Kazuyoshi Miura, aged 58, is poised to begin his remarkable 41st professional season after securing a new loan agreement with third-tier side Fukushima United.
The move marks a significant return for Miura, known affectionately as 'King Kazu', as it will be his first season in five years competing within the top three divisions of Japanese football.
Miura, who is set to celebrate his 59th birthday in February, expressed his enduring commitment to the sport. "My passion for football hasn't changed, no matter how old I get," he stated.
"I'm very grateful to be given this opportunity. I promise I will play with everything I have to make a contribution."
He concluded with an inspiring call to action: "Let's make history together."
The forward's illustrious career began in 1986 with Brazilian club Santos, and has since included stints at several European clubs, including Genoa in Italy, Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia, and Oliveirense in Portugal.
This latest move represents his fourth loan spell since 2022 from J2 League side Yokohama FC. Last season, Miura played a total of 69 minutes across seven matches for fourth-tier club Atletico Suzuka, where he went goalless as the team faced relegation to Japan's regional leagues.
Internationally, Miura netted 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan after making his debut in 1990. He was famously omitted from the squad for the nation's inaugural World Cup appearance in 1998, before retiring from international football two years later.
