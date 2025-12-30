Japanese football legend Kazuyoshi Miura signs new deal to play beyond his 59th birthday
- Kazuyoshi Miura, known as “King Kazu” and the world's oldest footballer, has signed a loan deal with J.League side Fukushima United.
- The loan move from J2 League club Yokohama FC will see Miura play for the third-division team until June, ahead of his 59th birthday in February.
- Miura expressed his enduring passion for football, stating he will play with everything he has to contribute to his new club and “make history”.
- The Japanese football legend is embarking on his 41st professional season, having started his career at Brazilian club Santos in 1986.
- This marks Miura's fourth loan spell since 2022, following stints at clubs like Atletico Suzuka, and he has not played for his parent club Yokohama FC since 2020.