Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Japanese football legend Kazuyoshi Miura signs new deal to play beyond his 59th birthday

Kazuyoshi Miura will keep playing beyond his 59th birthday
Kazuyoshi Miura will keep playing beyond his 59th birthday
  • Kazuyoshi Miura, known as “King Kazu” and the world's oldest footballer, has signed a loan deal with J.League side Fukushima United.
  • The loan move from J2 League club Yokohama FC will see Miura play for the third-division team until June, ahead of his 59th birthday in February.
  • Miura expressed his enduring passion for football, stating he will play with everything he has to contribute to his new club and “make history”.
  • The Japanese football legend is embarking on his 41st professional season, having started his career at Brazilian club Santos in 1986.
  • This marks Miura's fourth loan spell since 2022, following stints at clubs like Atletico Suzuka, and he has not played for his parent club Yokohama FC since 2020.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in