Kazakhstan v Wales live: Craig Bellamy’s side face World Cup qualifier after mammoth trip to central Asia
Wales beat Kazakhstan 3-1 when the two sides met in Cardiff in March
Wales resume World Cup 2026 qualifying action as they face far-flung Kazakhstan in Astana.
Craig Bellamy’s side come into the contest off the back of heartbreak against Belgium, with Kevin De Bruyne’s 88th-minute winner condemning them to a 4-3 defeat – their first of the qualifying campaign.
They nevertheless got the better of Kazakhstan in their last meeting, steadying themselves after an unexpected fright to win 3-1 in Cardiff back in March, although have had to make the mammoth trip to central Asia for the reverse fixture.
Wales are currently second in Group J after four games with seven points but come into today’s clash with a notable omission, with captain Aaron Ramsey left out of the squad by Bellamy.
Key talking points
Bouncing back from defeat
Wales boss Bellamy suffered the first loss of his tenure in June as Belgium shaded a seven-goal thriller in Brussels.
How Wales react to that 4-3 defeat – in which they trailed 3-0 before fighting back to level – will hold the key to keeping alive hopes of top spot and gaining automatic qualification for next summer’s World Cup finals.
Wales are currently on seven points, one behind North Macedonia having played half of their eight fixtures, while Belgium have four points from two games.
Key talking points
The Wales men’s senior team have never ventured to Kazakhstan before, a 3,000-mile trip east and four hours ahead of Cardiff.
Such a marathon journey to central Asia presents significant logistical challenges, and Wales players and staff left their Vale of Glamorgan base a day earlier than is usual for away games to acclimatise in Astana.
Playing on an artificial surface at the Astana Arena will also present its own challenges.
When is Kazakhstan vs Wales?
The World Cup qualifier between Kazakhstan and Wales kicks off at 3pm BST (7pm local time) on Thursday 4 September at the Astana Arena in Astana.
How can I watch it?
Fans in the UK can watch the game live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with coverage starting at 2:45pm BST.
Predicted line-ups
Kazakhstan XI: Seysen; Astanov, Malyi, Alip, Tapilov, Vorogovskiy; Chesnokov, Muzhikov, Zaynutdinov, Kenzhebek; Samorodov.
Wales XI: Ward; Williams, Rodon, Cabango, Davies; J. James, Sheehan; Johnson, Cullen, D. James; Harris.
Team news
Wales captain Ramsey has been left out of the squad by Bellamy, having only played his first minutes for new side Pumas Unam last week - his first appearance in nearly six months. Ethan Ampadu is also absent with a knee injury, while Dylan Lawlor, Ronan Kpakio and Kai Andrews could all make their first Wales caps.
Kazakhstan, meanwhile, are going through change in the dressing room after former captain Askhat Tagybergen, who scored in Cardiff, announced his retirement in June.
Kazakhstan vs Wales LIVE
Wales make the arduous 10-hour trip to Astana as they take on Kazakhstan in their latest World Cup qualifier.
Craig Bellamy's side, without captain Aaron Ramsey, come into the contest off the back of heartbreak against Belgium, with Kevin De Bruyne's 88th-minute winner condemning them to a 4-3 defeat - their first of the qualifying campaign.
They nevertheless got the better of Kazakhstan in their last meeting, steadying themselves after an unexpected fright to win 3-1 in Cardiff back in March.
Wales are currently second in Group J after four games with seven points, only behind unlikely leaders North Macedonia, while Kazakhstan have three points, albeit with a game in hand on their opponents.
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Wales’ World Cup qualifying clash against Kazakhstan.
Craig Bellamy's side come into the contest off the back of heartbreak against Belgium, with Kevin De Bruyne's 88th-minute winner condemning them to a 4-3 defeat - their first of the qualifying campaign.
They nevertheless got the better of Kazakhstan in their last meeting, steadying themselves after an unexpected fright to win 3-1 in Cardiff back in March.
The game kicks off earlier than you’d expect for a midweek international clash, with things getting underway in Astana at 3pm BST.
