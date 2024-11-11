The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Juventus vs Arsenal prediction: Gunners to earn vital three points in Italy
Check out our free football betting tips ahead of the Women’s Champions League clash in Biella on Tuesday
Juventus vs Arsenal betting tips
Juventus vs Arsenal preview
Arsenal travel to northern Italy to take on Juventus in the group stage of the Women’s Champions League on Tuesday night, with both sides level on three points in a group that also contains high-flying Bayern Munich (5.45pm, DAZN).
Arsenal are still without a full-time manger after the departure of Jonas Eidevall, with Renee Slegers continuing to act as caretaker, though the club have seen an uptick in their form since the former Dutch international took over.
A win against West Ham was followed by a draw against Manchester United, before a huge 5-0 win against Brighton underlined the side’s ability. They are now up to fourth in the Women’s Super League, though they lag seven points behind current league leaders Manchester City.
Juventus have had a dominant start to their domestic season, with eight wins and one draw meaning that they lead the league by four points.
In the Champions League, both sides have the same record. Both have lost to Bayern Munich and beat Valerenga in their first two games, so Tuesday’s game is a chance for one team to take a grip on second in Group C.
Betting sites make Arsenal odds-on favourites to become only the second side to beat Juve this season, with the home team as big as 16/5.
Juventus vs Arsenal betting tips: Leaky Gunners may overcome Juve
Despite both sides enjoying a good run of form recently, Arsenal are heavy favourites with all the major football betting sites.
Sleger’s side have two wins and a draw since she took over, including a notable 5-0 victory against Brighton last time out, which took them to just one point behind the Seagulls.
However, the Gunners tend to leak goals when they come up against tougher sides, as evidenced by their 1-1 draw to Manchester United.
At the same time, Juventus are the most free-scoring team in the Women’s Serie A, with 26 goals from nine matches. Only Bayern have prevented Juventus scoring at home in all competitions this season.
With Beth Mead, Alessia Russo and Caitlin Foord all fit and firing, the Gunners may have the firepower to overwhelm the Italians and edge a contest where 23/10 on an away win and both teams to score may prove good value.
Juventus vs Arsenal prediction 1: Arsenal to win and both teams to score - 23/10 Betfred
Juventus vs Arsenal betting tips: Arsenal to perform better in both halves
With Arsenal heavily tipped to win in Piedmont, there’s not a lot of value on many markets on betting apps, including scorecast, total goals or half-time/full-time.
One area where there may be some value is in backing Arsenal to win both halves at 4/1.
The away side won both halves during their wins over Brighton and Valerenga, and though they only won one against West Ham, this bet could prove good value if you believe the game is as one-sided as the bookies’ odds suggest it will be.
Juventus vs Arsenal prediction 2: Arsenal to win both halves - 4/1 bet365
Responsible gambling
Punters should always practice responsible gambling when using gambling sites. Betting is never a way to make money, no matter how much you know about football, so stick to a budget and never chase your losses.
Safe betting sites have a range of support tools on hand if required. These include deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits, time outs and self-exclusion.
There are several charities and healthcare providers should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues. The providers below offer guidance, support and information:
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews and offers from the UK’s best online gambling companies.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.