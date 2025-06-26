The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Juventus vs Man City LIVE: Team news and line-ups ahead of Club World Cup clash
The victor of tonight’s clash could end up avoiding Real Madrid in the last 16
The battle for top spot in Group G comes to a head in Orlando as Manchester City and Juventus go head-to-head with an eye to avoid one of the tournament favourites in the knockouts.
Both European giants have already booked their respective places in the round of 16, convincingly beating Wydad AC and Al Ain to each boast a goal difference of eight after two games.
Now comes the biggest test of the competition for both sides, with the prospect of dodging likely Group H winners Real Madrid in the next round acting as a major motivation.
Man City will need to buck the trend of poor results against The Old Lady if they want the easier draw, though, having lost three of their previous four meetings against the Italian titans over the past 15 years.
Follow all the build-up action from Juventus vs Manchester City in our live blog below:
Juventus results so far
Here is how Juventus have fared in the Club World Cup group stage so far:
Al Ain 0-5 Juventus
Juventus 4-1 Wydad AC
Man City results so far
Here is how Man City have fared in the Club World Cup group stage so far:
Man City 2-0 Wydad AC
Man City 6-0 Al Ain
Is Juventus vs Man City on TV? How to watch Club World Cup for free
DAZN will be broadcasting each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.
All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices, all they need to do is sign up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
When and where is Juventus vs Man City?
Juventus take on Manchester City at 3pm ET on Thursday 26 June which is at 8pm BST.
The clash will take place at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, previously home to XFL team Orlando Guardians.
Juventus vs Man City LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Man City’s final Club World Cup group stage clash against Juventus!
Qualification for the knockouts is all tied up, but a win tonight for either side could prove pivotal in securing an easier last 16 draw.
That’s because the group runners-up will take on the winners of Group H, which barring a major shock against RB Salzburg will likely be Real Madrid.
This is therefore far from a dead-rubber, as both European giants eye a place in the history books as the first-ever winners of the reinvented Club World Cup.
Stay tuned for all the build-up and team news ahead of the clash.
