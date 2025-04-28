Jurgen Klopp sends heartfelt message after Liverpool win Premier League
Liverpool won the Premier League in their first season since Klopp’s departure
Jurgen Klopp has sent an emotional message to Liverpool after the club sealed their record-equalling 20th Premier League title in their first season since his departure.
Liverpool were officially crowned champions on Sunday and did so in emphatic style, thrashing Tottenham 5-1 in front of a packed-out Anfield to make their advantage at the top of the table an unassailable one.
Arne Slot achieved what only four managers have done before him by winning the Premier League in his first season, guiding the club to championship glory with four games to spare.
Slot put his success down to the incredible squad he inherited last summer, which was built by Klopp before being further refined by the Dutchman.
Klopp has now spoken out on his former side’s triumph, having spent nine glory-laden seasons at Anfield where he won everything there was to win.
Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “Super grateful for the past, super, super happy about the present, extremely positive about the future!
“Congratulations - YNWA. Thank You Luv.”
Klopp ended Liverpool’s 30-year wait to win a league title, propelling the Reds to the Premier League pinnacle in 2019/20.
However, the culmination of three decades of hurt was marred by the Covid pandemic, which forced the trophy to be lifted behind closed doors and prevented any parade from happening in the months that followed.
Sunday’s victory scratched Liverpool’s itch to celebrate a Premier League title with fans, with jubilant scenes witnessed both inside and outside of Anfield. There will also be a trophy parade this time around, which will take place on Monday 26 May - the day after their final game.
Slot’s Liverpool arrival was announced by Klopp on the final day of last season in the form of a chant - and the Reds manager made sure to return the gesture when he took to the mic.
“The best thing I can do now is to send my appreciation to Jurgen, so there we go,” he said. “Jurrrrgen Klopp, na na, na na na!”
Officially, there has been no word yet from Liverpool that Klopp will be at Anfield when they lift the Premier League trophy on Sunday May 25, or the subsequent parade the day after - but it seems very much possible.
Klopp, 57, will return to the city two days prior, as a guest speaker at the LFC Foundation’s annual Gala Ball on Friday 23 May. The German is an honorary ambassador for the club’s official charity.
He will attend the black tie event at the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, with the prospect of him staying in the city over the weekend for the title celebrations a possibility.
