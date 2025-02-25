Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Turkish league leaders Galatasaray said the club planned to launch criminal proceedings against Jose Mourinho for "derogatory statements" against Turkish people.

The club said it would also submit complaints to governing bodies Uefa and Fifa after the Fenerbahce boss's comments following Monday's 0-0 draw between the top two sides.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Real Madrid manager made comments about the Galatasaray bench "jumping like monkeys" after an early challenge and the match being better because it was not officiated by a Turkish referee.

A statement from Galatasary said Mourinho "has persistently issued derogatory statements directed towards the Turkish people" since taking over at Fenerbahce in June 2024.

"Today, his discourse has escalated beyond merely immoral comments into unequivocally inhumane rhetoric," the statement said.

"We hereby formally declare our intention to initiate criminal proceedings concerning the racist statements made by Jose Mourinho, and shall accordingly submit official complaints to Uefa and Fifa."

Describing Mourinho's conduct as "reprehensible", it said rivals Fenerbahce professed "to uphold 'exemplary moral values'."

open image in gallery Jose Mourinho’s comments have been described as ‘unequivocally inhumane’ ( Getty Images )

The statement was posted on the club website under the headline: "Say no to racism."

Earlier this season, Mourinho was handed a one-match ban and been fined almost £15,000 for his response to Fenerbahce's 3-2 Super Lig victory at Trabzonspor.

The Portuguese was charged with "unsportsmanlike behaviour towards opposing team fans" and "diminishing the value of Turkish football and... discrediting the impartiality of the referees and other match officials" during an outspoken post-match interview.

