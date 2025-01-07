Jose Mourinho rages at ‘toxic’ Turkish Super Lig in referee rant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho has launched a furious tirade about the level of refereeing in Turkey, claiming there is a “toxic” environment in the Super Lig.

The Portuguese coach was speaking following Galatasaray’s highly controversial 2-1 defeat of Goztepe at the weekend, a result which prompted the losers to issue a statement requesting for a “temporary foreign referee system to be established immediately”, adding “we want a League of Deserved Winners”.

Goztepe’s disappointment at some of the refereeing decisions was mirrored by Mourinho who echoed their sentiments.

“Everybody was saying the same thing, scandal, scandal. I learned a new word (in Turkish),” said Mourinho.

“I think some of you (media) like it. Even the winners like it, which is the worst thing of all. Because to win at any cost and to win in this way is the worst thing.”

open image in gallery Fenerbahce’s head coach Jose Mourinho is unhappy with the environment in the Super Lig ( AP )

The 61-year-old revealed he is alarmed by what he called “a system” in the domestic league that is deeply ingrained.

“In terms of the feeling of something that is toxic, we feel (it), obviously, we feel,” Mourinho added.

“After 25 years as a coach and 35 in football, 10 as an assistant, I’ve never seen anything like this.

“It has a dimension that goes above anything that can be understandable. I don’t think this is a situation that a single club, fighting, is going to destroy a system that is very strong and that is in place.

“This is the league where I work, it’s going to be my league hopefully for two years minimum. But this is your league. This is the league of every kid that loves football, that dreams of being a football player . . . if you are happy with this status quo, then be happy. I don’t think it’s something that a club individually can resolve.”

Mourinho, who took over Fenerbahce in the summer with the aim of leading them to a first league title in a decade, also took a swipe at the refereeing in his team’s last two games.

“In the last two matches, we are speaking about five red cards that (should have been shown) against our opponents,” he said.

“The opposition know how they can play against us and our players feel it.”

Galatasaray are eight points clear of Fenerbahce at the top of the Super Lig.

“We can only work hard like we do,” Mourinho added.

“To close the gap we need to win matches and we need the leaders to lose points. I think we are going to win matches, and we are going to be better than we are now. But how are they (Galatasaray) going to lose points, that is the question, how?”