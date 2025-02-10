Jose Mourinho invites enthusiastic Fenerbahce fan onto team bus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho further endeared himself to the Turkish club’s supporters as he invited a fan onto the team bus.

A club video shows that the Istanbul-based side were travelling before Sunday’s league match against Alanyaspor, with plenty of fans welcoming the team coach ahead of kick-off.

And one particularly enthusiastic fan was spotted running alongside the bus, with his efforts rewarded as he was eventually invited to board.

The video shows the fan, who is not named, getting onto the bus and meeting Mourinho, with the Portuguese inviting him to sit next to him.

After a brief exchange of conversation and a quick selfie with the former Manchester United and Real Madrid manager, the supporter is invited to meet members of the squad including Edin Dzeko, Allan Saint-Maximin and his favourite player, Sebastian Szymanski.

Later on, the fan joins the squad and staff for a meal, before he briefly speaks to the camera.

Fenerbahce went on to win the game 2-0 courtesy of goals from Szymanski and Talisca.

Jose Mourinho brings a fan who ran after the Fenerbahce team bus onto the bus to meet the squad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gkoJGgIMOk — J (@MourinhoPics) February 8, 2025

Mourinho’s kind gesture marked the latest episode in what has been a short but eventful spell in charge for the 64-year-old, who joined Fenerbahce ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Mourinho has previously publicly criticised the level of refereeing in the league, and he was fined £15,000 following a 3-2 win over Trabzonspor after what was deemed excessive celebration and criticism of VAR official Atilla Karaoglan.

Over the weekend, he also took to Instagram to comment on a controversial match in which Adana Demirspor walked off the pitch in protest after conceding a soft penalty to Galatasaray.

He posted a clip of the foul for the penalty, as well as a picture of him on the touchline and a video of him reading on a plane.

Fenerbahce sit second in the Turkish Super Lig, three points behind arch-rivals Galatasaray, who have a game in hand.

Their next match is the first leg of a Europa League play-off, as they face Anderlecht at home on Thursday, 13 February.