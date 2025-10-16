Jordan Pickford signs new contract extension with Everton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jordan Pickford has signed a four-year contract with Everton which could take his stay on Merseyside to 12 years.

The England goalkeeper said he was “over the moon” and is determined to create a legacy at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

He has set his sights on qualifying for Europe and ending their long wait for a trophy as he voiced his ambition to be spoken of in the same bracket as the club’s greatest goalkeeper, Neville Southall.

Pickford, 31, had two years remaining on his previous deal but has committed his future to Everton past his 35th birthday.

A £30m signing from Sunderland in 2017, he has gone on to win Everton’s player-of-the-year award a record four times. He made his 300th Premier League appearance for the Toffees in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, has played 326 times for them in all competitions and had been in talks about a contract extension for a while.

“I’m delighted to get it done,” Pickford said. “It's an extra two years, so four years in total. I'm over the moon and it gives me the opportunity to build a legacy for myself here, move forward and build this club to where we want to be.

"Everton is a really special club to me. Coming from Sunderland as a young lad and growing into a man here, it's been a special time for me and my family. I think everyone's seen the changes and how I've developed over time, but I'm still that lad who loves to keep the ball out of the net. It's been Everton who have helped me develop and a lot of hard work's been put in as well.

"It's always felt like a natural fit for me, with the fans and the passion – it's second to none and something I thrive off. It's been a mega journey so far."

open image in gallery Jordan Pickford has signed a four-year deal with Everton ( Everton Football Club )

Pickford has set an England record by keeping clean sheets in nine consecutive international appearances, beating Gordon Banks’ previous best of seven.

He was also in stellar form when he helped Everton avoid relegation, being named their player of the year in each of the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns.

Now David Moyes’ team are eighth in the Premier League and have moved to their £800m new stadium, convincing Pickford that they are on the up.

"I think the dark days are behind us and it's about building that momentum as a team and the club now,” he added. "I think it's the whole deal, really. The new owners have come in and have shown they want to move us forward, the manager since he has come in has shown that, too, and us as players on the pitch.

"The manager wanted us to continue our form [from the second half of last season] into this one and he'll keep pushing us.

open image in gallery Pickford remains England's number one and has committed his future to Everton ( The FA via Getty Images )

"We've started well and we want to keep building that momentum and get Everton Football Club back to a team that competes in Europe. We know it's tough to do but it's a journey we want to go on and it's hard work that we'll put in as a club. We want to have that direction and, hopefully, one day we'll lift some silverware as well."

Southall holds the Everton record with 751 appearances while Pickford’s new deal puts him on course to climb the leaderboard, with Leon Osman and Dixie Dean joint 10th with 433 games for the club apiece.

Pickford, who has won all his 80 caps for England since joining Everton, is buoyed by his longevity with the club.

"It's great,” he said. “It just shows the commitment I've made to Everton and also the faith the club has put into me as well. I want to keep building that legacy.

"Southall is the great at Everton and I don't want to be too far behind him, if not in front of him, when my time comes to an end.”