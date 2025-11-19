John McGinn reacts to Scotland reaching World Cup: ‘We were rubbish but who cares?’
Scotland sealed their first World Cup appearance since 1998 with victory over Denmark
John McGinn asserted that Scotland were “rubbish” but couldn’t care less as his country sealed their first World Cup appearance in 28 years with a dramatic 4-2 win over Denmark.
Few would argue with McGinn's assessment on a night when all that mattered for Scotland and the Tartan Army was the three points that meant they pipped Denmark to first place in Group C and automatic qualification for next year's 48-nation showpiece.
For much of the game Denmark were superior, even when they were reduced to 10 men, yet Scotland produced three goals of exceptional quality on a night that will become part of the fabled folklore of Scottish football.
Scott McTominay's third-minute overhead kick was good enough to win any game but was ultimately just a blur as Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean struck in stoppage time, Tierney with a sublime left-footer and McLean a stunner from the halfway line.
"I thought we were pretty rubbish to be honest, but who cares?" McGinn told BBC Scotland. "To get over the line was such an amazing feeling. The gaffer's team talk was exceptional.
"Denmark looked more assured but we've had a lot of trauma as a Scotland team and a lot of hits. To get over the line tonight was an amazing feeling.
"It was absolutely horrible. You think that's it, glorious failure, another blow. I was thinking about the playoffs in the 91st minute. What a hit from KT - I will never feel like that in a football stadium ever again."
Amid scenes of delirium, McGinn’s post-match interview was cut short as the midfielder was called on for a routine post-match drugs test.
"Random drugs test, it's always me!" he laughed.
Additional reporting from Reuters
