Jobe Bellingham hit with two-match ban after red card for ‘unsporting behaviour’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, has been handed a two-match Bundesliga ban following his red card for Borussia Dortmund against Freiburg.

The English midfielder, 20, was dismissed in the 53rd minute of Sunday's 1-1 draw for a foul on Philipp Treu.

The incident unfolded after Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel had given the ball away, leaving Treu with a clear path to goal.

Dortmund were leading 1-0 at the time of the dismissal, but the match ultimately concluded in a draw.

The German football federation's sports court confirmed on Monday that it had ruled the incident as "unsporting behaviour".

This suspension means Bellingham will miss a Bundesliga game for the first time since his transfer from Sunderland in June, a move that saw him follow in his older brother's footsteps.

He is set to miss Friday's fixture against Borussia Moenchengladbach and the subsequent away visit to Eintracht Frankfurt on January 9.

open image in gallery Jobe Bellingham was sent off on Sunday ( AP )

This ban continues an up-and-down start for Bellingham at the German club, where his sibling famously developed into one of the world's top midfielders.

Jobe made his debut for Dortmund at the Club World Cup at the end of last season, scoring in his second appearance.

However, he is yet to find the net again for the club and, despite featuring in all 23 of their games this season across all competitions, he has only started 10 of them.

Sunday’s red card may be even more painful for Bellingham as it came on the same day that is former club Sunderland beat Newcastle in the Tyne-Wear derby.

Sunderland continued their impressive campaign after returning to the top-flight this season with a 1-0 win against their fierce rivals.

Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade scored the only goal of the game as he inadvertently headed the ball into his own net to hand Sunderland all three points.