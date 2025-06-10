Jobe Bellingham follows Jude’s footsteps in record move to Borussia Dortmund

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jobe Bellingham has completed his big-money move to Borussia Dortmund from AFC Sunderland in time to feature at the Club World Cup.

The Bundesliga club have confirmed the 19-year-old midfielder has signed a five-year deal after they agreed a deal with the Black Cats which it is understood could eventually amount to almost £32m.

A post on the club's X account read: "Welcome to Dortmund, Jobe! The 19-year-old England U21 international joins on a five-year deal and will wear number 77 at the FIFA Club World Cup."

Bellingham, who joined the Black Cats from Birmingham for £1.5m during the summer of 2023, is following in the footsteps of older brother and England international Jude, who spent three seasons with Dortmund before moving to Real Madrid.

He told the club's official website: "I'm very happy to be a Borussia Dortmund player now and to fight for titles together with this great club.

"I want to play my part in celebrating success with these great fans here and will work on myself and with the team every day.

"And I'm very happy that I'll be wearing the black and yellow jersey at the FIFA Club World Cup."

Sunderland confirmed the fee they will receive is a club record - the PA news agency understands it is an initial 33m Euros (£27.8m) with a further 5m Euros (£4.2m) due in add-ons - and that they have negotiated sell-on clause understood to be 15 per cent.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman told the club's official website: "Jobe wanted to create his own story, be part of a new Sunderland, and make a lasting impact.

"He achieved all of this, and although we are naturally disappointed to lose a player of Jobe's quality, everyone at SAFC wishes him well in this next stage of his journey."

Bellingham is the flagbearer for Sunderland's policy of investing in young players with potential and leaves having played a key role in last season's promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-off final.

He bid a fond farewell to the club and its supporters in a message posted on his Instagram account.

Bellingham wrote: "Dear Sunderland, It's time for me to say farewell to all the loyal people of Sunderland, who have powered me through two incredible years in Red and White.

"Your support, on so many occasions, has completely blown me away, especially in the times of adversity which we pulled through together.

"You welcomed me with open arms as a kid leaving home for the first time, and I am proud that our relationship has grown to be so strong ever since.

"Your support for the team and I since I arrived at your beloved club was unwavering, and for that I am forever indebted to you as people and supporters.

"I will always represent Wearside in all that I strive to achieve for the rest of my career, wherever that may be.

"I hope that I have made you proud along the way, and in return you have made me the player that has reached the heights I find myself at today. So thank you. I will love and remember you fondly for the rest of my life, from the bottom of my heart.

"I tried to embody the passion you have for the city on the football pitch and I'm so incredibly delighted that our journey came to an end with a victory at Wembley to restore the club in its rightful place.

"To the staff, players and most importantly the supporters thank you so much and good luck for the future. Jobe, Adopted Mackem."

