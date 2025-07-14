Joao Pedro says PSG ‘lost their heads’ in brawl after Club World Cup final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea forward Joao Pedro felt Paris Saint-Germain briefly “lost their heads” as frustration boiled over following the Club World Cup final.

The Brazilian ended up on the ground after becoming involved in an incident with PSG coach Luis Enrique after the final whistle blew in Sunday’s final in New York.

PSG, the Champions League winners and strong favourites, crashed to a shock 3-0 loss at the hands of the Blues at the MetLife Stadium.

Tempers frayed in the closing stages and the French side finished with 10 men after Joao Neves was sent off for pulling the hair of Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella.

Further scuffles then broke out after the game as personnel from both benches entered the field.

The incident involving Joao Pedro, one of the Chelsea goalscorers, and Enrique appeared the most serious but neither party shared much detail on what occurred.

“I don’t need to talk about them,” said Joao Pedro. “Everyone wants to win the game and, in the end, I think they lost their heads.

“But this is football. This has happened. Now we need to enjoy it because we won the tournament, that’s it.

“I don’t want to talk too much about them because you know how it works. Football is this.”

For his part, Enrique said he was trying to separate players and prevent a heated situation from becoming worse.

Joao Pedro, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi were all involved in a confrontation before Enrique interjected. He appeared to raise an arm and Joao Pedro fell down amid the melee.

Luis Enrique hits out at Joao Pedro ( AFP via Getty Images )

Enrique said: “I have no problem expressing my feelings at the end of the game in a high level of pressure. It’s very stressful for all of us. It is going to be impossible to avoid that.

“Everybody was involved. It was not what was best and the end result of the pressure of the match.

“I have seen (Chelsea manager Enzo) Maresca. I saw he had pushed others and we had to separate all the players and I do not know where that pressure came from.

“But this is a situation we must all avoid, that goes without saying. My intention was to separate the footballers so the situation didn’t become worse.”