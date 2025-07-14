The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Chelsea players react to Donald Trump’s bizarre involvement in Club World Cup trophy ceremony
Chelsea’s players were left baffled by Trump’s prolonged presence at the trophy ceremony
Chelsea’s players have given an insight on what was said when Donald Trump crashed their Club World Cup trophy ceremony.
The US president joined Fifa chief Gianni Infantino on the pitch after full-time to present Chelsea with the trophy, after the Blues shocked European champions PSG to win 3-0 in the final.
But bizarrely, Trump opted not to follow Infantino out of shot once handing captain Reece James the trophy, instead lingering as Chelsea’s stars were forced to celebrate around him.
When asked what was said to the leader of the free world, James said: “To be honest it was quite loud. I couldn't hear too much. He just congratulated me and the team for lifting the trophy and told us to enjoy the moment.”
Cole Palmer, who was involved in all three goals and bagged a stunning brace to propel his side to glory, was seen visibly confused by Trump’s prolonged presence.
"I knew he was going to be here but I didn't know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy,” he admitted. “I was a bit confused, yeah."
Levi Colwill added: “They told me that he was going to present the trophy and then exit the stage, and I thought that he was going to exit the stage, but he wanted to stay.”
Trump was roundly booed on American soil as he made his way out for the ceremony, with many of those in attendance likely hailing from England or France.
He was attending the game on the anniversary of his attempted assassination, which saw him narrowly escape death in Butler, Pennsylvania, while campaigning in the 2024 election.
He watched Chelsea dispatch a PSG side who had previously looked unbeatable, with Enzo Maresca’s side writing themselves in history as the first team to win the revamped Club World Cup.
The Fifa Club World Cup was shown on DAZN. Sign up here now.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments