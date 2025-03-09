Barcelona president Joan Laporta responds after team doctor’s sudden death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has paid tribute to Carles Minarro Garcia who died at the team’s hotel on Saturday.

Barca’s LaLiga game with Osasuna was postponed just minutes before kick-off at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday evening after the club’s first-team doctor died suddenly.

“He was a man very much loved by everyone, who passed away this afternoon at the team hotel,” Laporta said on the club’s official website.

“There was an overwhelming sense of sadness because he was loved by all of us. He travelled to every match to take care of the players, the coaching staff, everyone.

“He never said no to anyone. He was a great professional and a great doctor.

“It has left us devastated and in a sense of shock because it was so sudden. We got in touch with his mother and his wife to offer our condolences and to support them. Carles leaves behind two children Gerard and Anna.

“The players were greatly affected and out of respect for Carles Minarro and his family, we had to request the postponement of the match.”

open image in gallery Barcelona had been due to face Osasuna before a late postponement ( Getty Images )

Osasuna agreed to the request and said in a statement on social media: “Osasuna wishes to convey its deepest condolences to the family of Dr Carles Minarro Garcia and would like to send a warm hug to all the staff of FC Barcelona, as well as to its fans, at this difficult time.

“May he rest in peace.”

Both teams had announced their line-ups, and the players went in to warm up, before Barcelona declared that the game was postponed via the stadium speakers.

A win over Osasuna would have extended Barca’s lead over Atletico Madrid at the top of the table to four points.

A new date will be set in the coming days.

The postponement means Atletico will have the chance to reclaim top spot when they travel to Getafe on Sunday.