Barcelona match postponed minutes before kick off after death of team doctor

The La Liga game between Barcelona and Osasuna has been postponed due to the death of the Catalan club's doctor Carles Minarro Garcia.

The postpoment was confirmed minutes before the match was scheduled to start at the Olympic Stadium after Garcia’s passing earlier on Saturday.

Both teams had announced their line-ups, and the players went in to warm up, before Barcelona declared that the game was postponed via the stadium speakers.

According to La Liga, a new date will be set in the coming days by its competition committee.

"FC Barcelona is deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia this evening," Barcelona said in a statement.

"For this reason, the match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna has been postponed to a later date.

"The FC Barcelona Board of Directors and all staff extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Barcelona top the La Liga standings with 57 points, one ahead of Atletico Madrid with Real in third on 54 points.

The Catalan club’s Clasico rivals sent a message of support to Garcia’s colleagues and loved ones.

The reigning La Liga champions said: “Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the passing of FC Barcelona doctor, Carles Miñarro García.

“Real Madrid would like to express its condolences and affection to all his family, his teammates, FC Barcelona and all his loved ones. Rest in peace.”