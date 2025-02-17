Jesse Lingard: ‘Mourinho was so chilled, he FaceTimed me from his hotel room’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It is 10pm in a humid Hanoi, where FC Seoul have gone for warm-weather pre-season, and Jesse Lingard is talking about the need to get back into the Asian Champions League. “You want to play the Saudi teams,” he enthuses.

It’s a different life, and a new lease of life. Lingard says he feels “lively and bubbly”, which is how teammates generally describe him. It’s just, recently, that hasn’t been a description that always fitted. Certainly not when he was in tears while driving away from Manchester United for the last time. Certainly not when he felt “stifled” by the rigours of the modern game.

It is an acutely relevant theme, amid constant discussion about an exhausting calendar. Lingard’s experience may become a more common story, as many more players talk of almost needing a six-month break from the elite level.

He has now been in Korea for a year, a period he has found “amazing”.

“I didn't know what to expect but seeing the love and appreciation really settled me down and got my confidence up,” Lingard tells The Independent.

Lingard is an admirable example of a player throwing himself into a different experience. He is enthused about living by the riverfront and the local cuisine. Lingard has been showing off some Korean on one of the country’s main talk shows and is an ambassador for North Face. That all comes from a status as “the K League’s most important ever signing”, with which he has driven FC Seoul back to the Champions League for the first time since 2019. He has since been named club captain, which represents quite a turnaround from an early period where coach Kim Gi-dong criticised his workrate.

Lingard was at that point still adapting from a period of six months without a club, but ultimately needed a knee operation.

“After that, I finally settled in,” he says. “I started getting a couple of assists, a couple of goals, and your confidence goes up.”

That sharpness was crucial as Lingard has found the K League “intense and physical”.

He has found the time off the pitch revitalising, as he’s constantly out exploring Seoul.

open image in gallery Jesse Lingard has thrived in the K League ( Getty Images )

“When people ask for pictures, I always try. And, you know, when you finish your career, and you’re not getting the applause you’re used to, it can really hit you. I feel like just enjoying every moment.”

It’s a statement that stands out, especially alongside many moments when Lingard mentions “confidence”.

There’s a natural question about his very relationship with elite football, especially given how far he has taken himself away from the sport’s centre of power.

Despite current perceptions, Lingard has a career most would envy. He has made himself part of football history by scoring the match winner in an FA Cup final, and that for his boyhood club, Manchester United. He was a fixture in England’s game-changing run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals. Lingard later became one of the most sought-after players outside the elite after delivering West Ham United to survival in 2020-21… only for a sudden drop-off.

A spell at Nottingham Forest ended sourly, although Lingard primarily attributes his form there to injury. Many of modern football’s trappings began to exert a weight. Lingard, for his part, doesn’t bring up such rigours himself. He is nevertheless reflective when asked whether he just needed a break.

“It’s intense. You’re constantly on schedule, away in hotels. It’s a very regimented sport,” he remarks.

“Look, I’d never take it for granted. I love playing football. But, anything that comes with that, you’ve got to be strong enough to deal with that.”

It’s why Lingard’s repeated use of the word “confidence” is conspicuous. His confidence had been sky-high after nine goals in 16 games on loan for West Ham, only for him to immediately return to Old Trafford and face old issues. Then 28 years old, he hadn’t featured in a single Premier League game under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2020-21.

“Being in the same environment for a long time… it kind of stifles you,” Lingard initially says. “In football, you’ve always got ups and downs. You’ve got to be mentally strong. And, you know, sometimes at United, I wasn’t. Things happen off the pitch that you can’t really control… it affects you on the pitch.

“I spoke to Ole and a couple of staff members and they understood, because they’re human as well.

“It comes to a certain point where, when you’re not playing regularly, you’re not just going to sit there for the money.”

So, he went to Forest.

“I was really dialled in and locked in at that time. The way I played, when you come back to your home club, you’re expecting to play. Obviously, that didn’t happen. You get frustrated. My application in training each day was always 100 per cent, you know… But, you come to a certain time where you need to leave.

open image in gallery Jesse Lingard celebrates after scoring for Nottingham Forest ( Action Images via Reuters )

“The last day, I was crying on the way home… to leave was obviously emotional but it was what I needed to do.”

There’s still a love for United.

“Playing for that badge week in, week out is one of the best feelings I’ve had.”

Departing Forest, in summer 2023, led to what many would perceive as his worst months in the game. Lingard was without a club for half a year. In September, he was banned from driving for 18 months after being found guilty of drink-driving. In November, most painfully, he suffered the passing of the grandmother whose house he grew up in.

He now looks back on that period philosophically.

“I was home with my family and my nan wasn’t well,” Lingard reveals. “I felt at the time it was just God saying, ‘Be with your family, enjoy the family time’.

“Then, going to Dubai for a training camp in December and getting ready for January. Just being strict with that. I feel like it all just played a part.”

He applies a similar philosophy to previous experiences, like how warmly he speaks about former manager Jose Mourinho.

“Mourinho was so chilled sometimes. He used to FaceTime me from his room in the Lowry [hotel], ask me what I’m doing. I thought that was a real confidence boost.

“During that season, leading up to the 2018 World Cup, Jose played me most games… it was a big season. And you know, going to the World Cup, you’re not expecting to start. But Gareth Southgate had a lot of faith in me from a young age, and I played every game.”

The only wistfulness is, as Lingard puts it, “what might have been”. He thinks England could and should have beaten Croatia in that semi-final.

open image in gallery Jesse Lingard lifts the FA Cup while at Manchester United ( PA Archive )

“A little bit more belief from our side maybe,” he says, then trailing away.

Lingard sounds like he is now in his most upbeat form since then.

“Even though I’m far away from my family and my daughter, last year I had a blast,” he says. “My daughter and family came out. It was good. Sometimes it’s good to just get away and have a little bit of change. I’m still happy playing football, no matter where I am.”

Going to the other side of the world has made that all the clearer.