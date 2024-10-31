Jesse Lingard becomes ‘true Korean’ after rediscovering form for FC Seoul

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jesse Lingard has become a “true Korean” according to his FC Seoul head coach after rediscovering his form in South Korea.

The former Manchester United and West Ham star joined the K League 1 in February as a free agent.

And his manager Kim Gi-dong has lauded his impact after scoring five goals and assisting two more in 23 appearances, helping his side reach the championship round, where they currently sit fourth.

Kim said: “Isn’t Lingard a superstar? When he was at Manchester United, he used to ride a private plane. I remember the first thing he said as soon as he got off at Incheon Airport.

“Lingard asked, ‘Where is the FC Seoul gate?’ He played for the best club in the world, so there must be many things he lacks now.

“The stadium, the training ground, etc., could be incredibly bad for Lingard. But Lingard quietly played his role faithfully and established himself as an indispensable player for the team. He is now a leader who leads the players. He has become a true Korean.”

While Lingard is enjoying his football once more under Kim, insisting the move has enabled him to learn as a player once again.

“Coach Kim Ki-dong is someone who has a great understanding of football,” Lingard says. “He leads the team according to a clear plan.”

“It is very difficult to successfully play the first season in a new team. Our coach has been implementing the football he pursues since the middle of the season. When I see the players’ movements, I feel that he understands the football he wants to implement.

“There is also another thing. I think the coach’s greatest strength is his communication skills. He is very good at one-on-one communication.

“In terms of football, he always makes me feel like I am growing with new plans and tactics. The coach is a leader who allows players to enjoy football.”

The K League is pushing to develop in the years ahead, with Lingard adamant it will grow in popularity with foreign players and coaches eager to experience it.

“The K-League is gathering more fans,” Lingard adds. “I hope that everyone in the football industry, including the coaching staff, players, and front office, will not be satisfied with this atmosphere and continue to move forward.

“It would be good to see this season as the beginning of the K-League. This is the first year that the K-League is being introduced to the world. If everyone works together and works hard, we will be able to have more fans next year.”