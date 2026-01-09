Man pleads guilty to sending ‘abhorrent’ messages to Lionesses star Jess Carter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has pleaded guilty to sending "totally abhorrent" social media messages to England defender Jess Carter during last summer's Euros.

Nigel Dewale, of Prospect Street, Great Harwood, entered a guilty plea to one charge of malicious communications and possession of a weapon in a private place at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Friday.

The admission comes after the UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) launched an investigation last July into abuse directed at Carter.

Detectives traced some of the messages to Dewale's home and he was arrested on 28 August and subsequently charged.

Dewale is due to be sentenced on 25 March at Blackburn Magistrates Court.

Cheshire Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the football policing lead for the National Police Chiefs' Council, said: "Everyone is responsible for what they do and say, and posting a message on social media is no different.

"In this case, Dewale sent hateful and malicious messages, thinking that he would be able to hide behind his account name.

"His comments were totally abhorrent, they caused emotional distress for Miss Carter and her family and I welcome the guilty plea entered today.

"We have been clear that hate crime online or in person, is not acceptable and as we have shown in this case, you cannot hide behind a social media profile to post vile comments and spread hate."

open image in gallery Jess Carter was subjected to racist abuse during Euro 2025 ( AP )

Carter spoke to ITV News last year about the impact the abuse had on her.

"It makes you feel really small," she said.

"It makes you feel like you're not important, that you're not valuable.

"It makes you second guess everything that you do - it's not a nice place to be. It doesn't make me feel confident going back onto the pitch. My family was so devastated by it as well and so sad."

PA