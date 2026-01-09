Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man pleads guilty to sending ‘abhorrent’ messages to Lionesses star Jess Carter

Carter was vocal about the abuse she received at last summer’s Euros

England's Jess Carter received racist abuse online during the Women's Euros this summer
England's Jess Carter received racist abuse online during the Women's Euros this summer (The FA via Getty Images)

A man has pleaded guilty to sending "totally abhorrent" social media messages to England defender Jess Carter during last summer's Euros.

Nigel Dewale, of Prospect Street, Great Harwood, entered a guilty plea to one charge of malicious communications and possession of a weapon in a private place at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Friday.

The admission comes after the UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) launched an investigation last July into abuse directed at Carter.

Detectives traced some of the messages to Dewale's home and he was arrested on 28 August and subsequently charged.

Dewale is due to be sentenced on 25 March at Blackburn Magistrates Court.

Cheshire Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the football policing lead for the National Police Chiefs' Council, said: "Everyone is responsible for what they do and say, and posting a message on social media is no different.

"In this case, Dewale sent hateful and malicious messages, thinking that he would be able to hide behind his account name.

"His comments were totally abhorrent, they caused emotional distress for Miss Carter and her family and I welcome the guilty plea entered today.

"We have been clear that hate crime online or in person, is not acceptable and as we have shown in this case, you cannot hide behind a social media profile to post vile comments and spread hate."

Jess Carter was subjected to racist abuse during Euro 2025
Jess Carter was subjected to racist abuse during Euro 2025 (AP)

Carter spoke to ITV News last year about the impact the abuse had on her.

"It makes you feel really small," she said.

"It makes you feel like you're not important, that you're not valuable.

"It makes you second guess everything that you do - it's not a nice place to be. It doesn't make me feel confident going back onto the pitch. My family was so devastated by it as well and so sad."

PA

