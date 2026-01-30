Arne Slot confirms extent of Jeremie Frimpong injury blow for Liverpool
Frimpong faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury against Qarabag
Jeremie Frimpong has been ruled out for several weeks with a groin injury to leave Liverpool without a specialist right-back.
The summer signing came off in Wednesday’s 6-0 win over Qarabag and manager Arne Slot was relieved that Frimpong will only be absent for a few games.
But it comes when Conor Bradley is out for the rest of Liverpool’s season, while Joe Gomez, who can play at right-back, will not be fit enough to return for Saturday’s clash with Newcastle.
Frimpong has had two previous spells on the sidelines in an injury-hit first year at Anfield and Slot said: “He is out for a few weeks but not as bad as we thought, so something positive from something not so positive.”
Liverpool will welcome back centre-back Ibrahima Konate, who has missed the last three games on compassionate leave after the death of this father.
“Ibou trained with us yesterday, will train with us today and will be in the squad tomorrow,” added Slot.
Wataru Endo spent the vast majority of the Qarabag game in defence and Curtis Jones, another midfielder who can operate at right-back, has added to Slot’s options there.
“Curtis is again available, he was sick,” said Slot. “Joe will not be available but that doesn't have to take much longer anymore. But he will not be available for the weekend.”
Alexander Isak had long been ruled out of a reunion with his former club Newcastle and Slot said the striker, who has a broken leg, is some way from making his comeback.
He explained: “He's not even on the pitch yet. In terms of his recovery work, it's going to take a while, as we knew.”
