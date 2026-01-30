Arne Slot confirms extent of Jeremie Frimpong injury blow for Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremie Frimpong has been ruled out for several weeks with a groin injury to leave Liverpool without a specialist right-back.

The summer signing came off in Wednesday’s 6-0 win over Qarabag and manager Arne Slot was relieved that Frimpong will only be absent for a few games.

But it comes when Conor Bradley is out for the rest of Liverpool’s season, while Joe Gomez, who can play at right-back, will not be fit enough to return for Saturday’s clash with Newcastle.

Frimpong has had two previous spells on the sidelines in an injury-hit first year at Anfield and Slot said: “He is out for a few weeks but not as bad as we thought, so something positive from something not so positive.”

Liverpool will welcome back centre-back Ibrahima Konate, who has missed the last three games on compassionate leave after the death of this father.

“Ibou trained with us yesterday, will train with us today and will be in the squad tomorrow,” added Slot.

Wataru Endo spent the vast majority of the Qarabag game in defence and Curtis Jones, another midfielder who can operate at right-back, has added to Slot’s options there.

“Curtis is again available, he was sick,” said Slot. “Joe will not be available but that doesn't have to take much longer anymore. But he will not be available for the weekend.”

Alexander Isak had long been ruled out of a reunion with his former club Newcastle and Slot said the striker, who has a broken leg, is some way from making his comeback.

He explained: “He's not even on the pitch yet. In terms of his recovery work, it's going to take a while, as we knew.”