Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has hailed Manchester City forward Rayan Cherki as “the signing of the season” after the Frenchman scored a late second in City’s win over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup.

City secured a 2-0 victory in the first leg of their semi-final with a professional performance at St James’ Park, with Antoine Semenyo having opened the scoring before Cherki added a second in the 98th minute.

The Frenchman only came on as a substitute in the 77th minute but still found time to produce a potentially pivotal moment in the tie, with his accomplished finish leaving Newcastle with a mountain to climb at the Etihad in a few weeks.

And Redknapp was full of praise for the 22-year-old, labelling him “a wizard”.

“You want to watch players light the stadium up. Georgi Kinkladze at Man City was a maverick but wasn’t great without the ball, Cherki does a job without it,” Redknapp continued.

open image in gallery Cherki’s late goal was his third in three matches in the League Cup ( AFP via Getty Images )

“He’s been an unbelievable signing. The signing of the season for me. I love to watch mavericks play football,” he added.

Cherki has now scored six goals and registered nine assists since joining in the summer from Lyon in a move that cost City just €37m, with the Frenchman having scored the winner in the league against Nottingham Forest as well as a superb goal against Brentford in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

"Cherki is a wizard. Some of the things he's doing with the ball at the moment is magnificent. The flick and then to get into the box for the goal,” said Redknapp as he highlighted the Frenchman’s late finish.

“You never know how players like this will adjust to the Premier League. Cherki has shown he can do it with the ball and without it,” added Redknapp.

The Frenchman’s late goal has put City in control of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to win the League Cup for a fifth time under his stewardship. The second leg takes place at the Etihad on 4 February, with the final following at Wembley on 22 March.