Jamie Carragher calls for Arne Slot to bench Mo Salah
Liverpool lost four games in a row with their talisman only scoring twice in the Premier League this season
The inquest into Liverpool’s downturn in form continues with Jamie Carragher calling on manager Arne Slot to bench Mohamed Salah.
The Premier League champions lost 2-1 to Manchester United on Sunday in what was a first defeat to their old rivals at home in nine years.
Salah was ineffective during the game and that has been a building trend since the summer with Slot attempting to shape a team around his expensive signings in Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike.
As such, last year’s Premier League Player of the Season has found himself on the fringes of play this season only managing to contribute two goals and two assists in eight top-flight matches this term - a far cry from the 29 goals and 18 assists he finished with in 2024/25.
Liverpool have now lost four matches in a row across all competitions which has seen them drop to fourth in the Premier League table where they sit four points behind leaders Arsenal.
That form has prompted Carragher to call for change from the Liverpool boss at the expense of Salah’s place in the side.
"I think we're at that stage now where Mo Salah shouldn't be a guaranteed starter every week," he told The Gary Neville Podcast. "I do think this is a real conundrum for the manager going forward."
In the Sky Sports studio after Sunday’s match he reiterated his view saying: "I don't think Salah should be like a Virgil van Dijk where it's like 'first name on the teamsheet'.
"Liverpool have got two away games - in the Champions League at Frankfurt and then they go to Brentford. I don't think Salah should start both of those games.
"He should always start at Anfield because Liverpool will be on top, around the edge of the box and more often than not he scores in those situations.
"But I do think in the away games and helping your full-back, I don't think Salah should be starting every game right now, certainly away from home, with the form he's in."
Salah’s last goal came in a 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid on the first matchday of the Champions League and the 33-year-old has been a mainstay in Slot’s team since the Dutchman’s arrival last year.
Asked if Salah would appreciate being benched, Carragher answered: "Would he be OK with that? Probably not.
“But when you get to a certain age you have to understand that, especially when you're not playing well, where's your argument?
"It's different if you're banging in the goals and your manager makes a tactical decision and you're frustrated. I don't think Mo Salah's in any position to complain if he was left out of one of the next two away games."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments