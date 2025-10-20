Jamie Carragher calls for Arne Slot to bench Mo Salah

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The inquest into Liverpool’s downturn in form continues with Jamie Carragher calling on manager Arne Slot to bench Mohamed Salah.

The Premier League champions lost 2-1 to Manchester United on Sunday in what was a first defeat to their old rivals at home in nine years.

Salah was ineffective during the game and that has been a building trend since the summer with Slot attempting to shape a team around his expensive signings in Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike.

As such, last year’s Premier League Player of the Season has found himself on the fringes of play this season only managing to contribute two goals and two assists in eight top-flight matches this term - a far cry from the 29 goals and 18 assists he finished with in 2024/25.

Liverpool have now lost four matches in a row across all competitions which has seen them drop to fourth in the Premier League table where they sit four points behind leaders Arsenal.

That form has prompted Carragher to call for change from the Liverpool boss at the expense of Salah’s place in the side.

"I think we're at that stage now where Mo Salah shouldn't be a guaranteed starter every week," he told The Gary Neville Podcast. "I do think this is a real conundrum for the manager going forward."

In the Sky Sports studio after Sunday’s match he reiterated his view saying: "I don't think Salah should be like a Virgil van Dijk where it's like 'first name on the teamsheet'.

"Liverpool have got two away games - in the Champions League at Frankfurt and then they go to Brentford. I don't think Salah should start both of those games.

open image in gallery Mo Salah missed chances against Manchester United and is struggling for form this term ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

"He should always start at Anfield because Liverpool will be on top, around the edge of the box and more often than not he scores in those situations.

"But I do think in the away games and helping your full-back, I don't think Salah should be starting every game right now, certainly away from home, with the form he's in."

Salah’s last goal came in a 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid on the first matchday of the Champions League and the 33-year-old has been a mainstay in Slot’s team since the Dutchman’s arrival last year.

open image in gallery Jamie Carragher has called for Salah to be benched for Liverpool's upcoming away fixtures ( Richard Sellers/PA Wire )

Asked if Salah would appreciate being benched, Carragher answered: "Would he be OK with that? Probably not.

“But when you get to a certain age you have to understand that, especially when you're not playing well, where's your argument?

"It's different if you're banging in the goals and your manager makes a tactical decision and you're frustrated. I don't think Mo Salah's in any position to complain if he was left out of one of the next two away games."