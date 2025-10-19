Roy Keane questions Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool losing streak goes on

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has urged Virgil van Dijk to look at “the man in the mirror” as he questioned the Dutchman’s role in Liverpool’s recent poor run of form after the champions slipped to a 2-1 loss to Manchester United.

Van Dijk was partly at fault for conceding the opener within the first couple of minutes at Anfield, and though the hosts rallied and put plenty of pressure on United, the visitors eventually came away with a first away win there since 2016.

The Liverpool captain pointed out that his side “were far too rushed” and “conceded a very sloppy second goal”, adding that “there was plenty of football left to be played [and score] and we didn't”.

But former United midfielder Keane explained that van Dijk needs to question his part in Liverpool now “giving up loads of goals”, adding that he’d “be looking at him and asking ‘what are you doing?’”.

Keane explained: “When you’re a centre half and you’re a big player, last year we were on about who was going to stay and he signed a big contract, then you’re giving up loads of goals. I’d be looking at him and asking ‘what are you doing’?

“Particularly as a big leader of the team. A couple of years ago we talked about United parking the bus here and we were critical. Now they’ve scored two today and two last year and you’re the centre half.

“Always start with the man in the mirror. Van Dijk, if you’re the centre half and your team are all of a sudden giving up loads of goals, and you’ve got new people coming to your club, you’ve got to have a good look at yourself and think ‘am I really helping people?’”

open image in gallery Virgil van Dijk was partly to blame for Manchester United's opening goal ( REUTERS )

The result is Liverpool’s fourth consecutive loss in all competitions, with the Reds last winning on 23 September against Southampton in the League Cup.

While van Dijk said that Liverpool “still created many opportunities to score” and were perhaps unlucky to lose, Keane pointed out that the Reds are “forcing things” due to nerves.

He addedL “There are nerves in Liverpool and that's on the back of three defeats, they are only human and when you lose three games, doubts kick in and you think 'are we going to lose again?'

“You still thought Liverpool would get the job done. The sloppiness in decision making is costing Liverpool.”

The loss leaves the champions fourth in the Premier League, four points behind leaders Arsenal, with their next game taking them to the capital to face Brentford on 25 October.