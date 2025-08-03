Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

James Maddison leaves friendly on stretcher in major blow to Tottenham before new season

Spurs manager Thomas Frank admitted Maddison’s injury ‘looks bad’

Lawrence Ostlere
Sunday 03 August 2025 09:59 EDT
Comments
James Maddison is lifted on to a stretcher by medical staff
James Maddison is lifted on to a stretcher by medical staff (Getty Images)

James Maddison left Tottenham’s preseason friendly with Newcastle United on a stretcher with what appeared to be a serious injury after falling to the ground holding his knee during the game in South Korea.

Maddison appeared as a late substitute during the match, which ended 1-1 and acted as a farewell to Son Heung-min in his native country after the club captain announced he will exit this summer.

Maddison did not appear to make any contact with an opponent when he suddenly went down after chasing the ball and held his face in his hands.

“James Maddison’s injury looks bad,” admitted Spurs manager Thomas Frank. “It was a brutal moment.”

Frank also confirmed that Maddison had injured the same troubled knee which caused him to miss the end of last season.

The new manager is already without the departing Son and the injured Dejan Kulusevski, while efforts to sign Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest were angrily rebuffed.

Mohammed Kudus has been bought from West Ham and Mathys Tel has been signed permanently from Bayern Munich after a brief loan spell last season. Spurs are also looking to sign Joao Palhinha from the Bundesliga champions.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in