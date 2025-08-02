Tottenham captain Son Heung Min to leave club for ‘fresh challenge’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham captain Son Heung Min has revealed he will leave the club this summer.

Son has spent the last decade at Spurs and achieved his goal of silverware in May when he helped the Premier League team to Europa League success with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

It ended a 17-year trophy drought for the club and South Korea captain Son explained his decision to target a "fresh challenge" during a press conference in his home country ahead of Tottenham's pre-season friendly with Newcastle on Sunday.

open image in gallery Son Heung Min has confirmed he will seek pastures new ( Reuters )

After Spurs arrived in Seoul on Friday, Son - following a remarkable 454 appearances and 173 goals for the north London club - confirmed his desire to depart this summer, with MLS outfit Los Angeles FC (LAFC) leading the race for his signature, the PA news agency understands.

Son told a press conference: "Before we start, I wanted to say I have decided to leave the club this summer.

"Respectfully, the club is helping me with this decision.

"It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career, such amazing memories. It was so hard to make this decision.

He continued: "I need a new environment to push myself. I need a little bit of change - 10 years is a long time.

"I came to north London as a kid, 23-years-old, such a young age. I leave the club as a grown man, a very proud man.

open image in gallery An emotional Son Heung Min has confirmed he is leaving Spurs ( AP )

"I want to say thanks to all the Spurs fans for giving me so much love. I hope the goodbye is also good timing and this is the right time to make that decision. I hope everyone can accept and respect that."

New Tottenham head coach Frank confirmed Son would start and be captain in Sunday's friendly with Newcastle at Seoul's World Cup Stadium.

It could be Son's final appearance for Spurs, despite the Uefa Super Cup fixture with Paris Saint-Germain in Udine on the horizon on 13 August.

Frank said: "It's very clear that Sonny will start and lead the team out as captain. If that is the last game for Sonny, what a place to do it here in front of his home fans. It could be a beautiful ending."

open image in gallery Son Heung Min captained Tottenham to Europa League glory ( Getty Images )

Son joined Tottenham in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen and after a tricky debut campaign, he quickly became a fan favourite and subsequently a modern-day Premier League great due to his consistency and personality, clinching the golden boot award in the 2022-23 season, but he is now set to exit after 10 years in north London.

PA