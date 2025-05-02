Ange Postecoglou gives fresh James Maddison injury update and reveals Tottenham ‘concern’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou has revealed that the injury that forced James Maddison off the pitch against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League semi-final is a “concern” as the Tottenham Hotspur manager confirmed that Lucas Bergvall will miss the rest of the season.

Maddison produced the standout moment of Tottenham’s 3-1 win over Bodo on Thursday night as he controlled an excellent long pass from Pedro Porro and finished, with England manager Thomas Tuchel watching on, but he limped off after feeling a “tweak in his knee”.

Afterwards, Postecoglou said he hoped that Maddison’s injury wouldn’t be too serious but revealed on Friday that the influential midfielder is set for a scan, raising fears that he could miss the return leg in Norway next week.

Spurs will take a two-goal lead to Bodo for next week’s return leg as they look to end their 17-year trophy drought but the Norwegian champions fired a warning when Ulrik Saltnes pulled one back late on and their home record in Europe is strong.

Postecoglou also said that Dominic Solanke’s injury was “not too bad” but the striker is a doubt to face West Ham on Sunday. Solanke scored Tottenham’s third from the penalty spot but was also substituted in the second half after picking up knocks to his quad.

There has been a further blow this week with midfielder Bergvall injuring ankle ligaments in training - just days after signing a new long-term contract.

"Lucas looks like the injury is significant enough to keep him out for the rest of the season," Postecoglou said on Friday. “He was on his own, went to turn and his ankle gave way. Dom is not too bad, still sore from last night but nothing too serious. A doubt for the weekend. Madders a bit more of a concern because it's the knee. We've sent him for a scan."

open image in gallery Maddison scored a brilliant second goal for Spurs ( Getty Images )

Bodo were given some late hope by their late goal and will host next week’s return leg on an artificial pitch at their home ground near the Arctic Circle but Postecoglou said his team will be hard to stop if they repeat their first-leg showing.

“It’s still a game of football,” Postecoglou said on Thursday night. “I’ve been there, I’ve played there with Celtic, I know the experience. What's important for us is that we need to replicate what we did today. Irrespective of the surface, if we're as disciplined and organised with and without the ball, it won't matter what the surface is, it'll make it really difficult for us to be stopped.”