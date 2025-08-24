Leeds agree fee for Leicester defender James Justin
The Premier League side agreed an £8m fee which could rise to £10m
Leeds have agreed an £8m fee with Leicester for full-back James Justin as Daniel Farke is closing in on his 10th summer signing.
The deal could rise to £10m, depending on add-ons, and would take the promoted club’s spending in this transfer window past £100m.
And Justin’s arrival would enable Farke to strengthen his defence after Leeds conceded five goals in Saturday’s defeat to Arsenal.
The England international, who is in the last year of his contract at Leicester, can play both right-back and left-back and would give Leeds options in defence.
Farke has already bought one left-back, Gabriel Gudmundsson, this summer along with centre-backs Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw.
Goalkeeper Lucas Perri, midfielders Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff and forwards Lukas Nmecha, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor have also joined Leeds.
Leicester have started to sell after their relegation to the Championship, with Conor Coady, Mads Hermansen, Wilfried Ndidi and Kasey McAteer all leaving this month, bringing in more than £40m, while there is also interest in Bilal El Khannouss. Justin started the season captaining Leicester but now also looks likely to leave.
