Transfer news live: Spurs push for Savinho, Saudi back in for Fernandes, Man City agree Donnarumma terms
The latest transfers, gossip and rumours as deadline day begins to pull into view
Tottenham are sounding out attacking alternatives to Eberechi Eze after rivals Arsenal dramatically swooped to beat Thomas Frank’s side to his signature.
Arsenal confirmed a transfer worth £60m and £7.5m in add-ons – pretty much exactly Eze’s release clause - and the boyhood Gunners fan was unveiled at the Emirates before the Premier League match against Leeds. It leaves Spurs in a late scramble for a new attacker as the deadline looms, with the likes of Savinho and Lucas Paqueta being targeted.
Alexander Isak’s explosive statement this week accused Newcastle of “broken promises” and “lost trust”, with Liverpool still strongly linked with a move for the Swedish striker. The Reds’ offer of £110m fell short of Newcastle’s valuation and Eddie Howe described Isak’s statement as a “sad moment”, but the Magpies boss insists he won’t be left striker-short by the end of the window.
Elsewhere, Manchester United may be tasked with fending of more interest from Saudi Arabia for captain Bruno Fernandes, with Al-Ittihad targeting the midfielder. They continue to be hampered with goalkeeping struggles, but it is their city rivals that could strengthen in that department, with Manchester City agreeing personal terms with PSG stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below
Saudi back in for Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United may be tasked with warding off even more interest from Saudi Arabia for Bruno Fernandes with Al-Ittihad interested, according to The Sun.
Fernandes was subject to interest from interest from Al-Hilal earlier in the window but turned down the move down.
According to this new report, Al-Ittihad are willing to pay the midfielder £33m a year, and the club will once again leave it to their captain to make his own decision.
Man City reach personal terms agreement with Gianluigi Donnarumma
Manchester City have reached an agreement on personal terms with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The exiled stopper wants to join as club-to-club negotiations begin, with a fee of £43.3m (€50m) initially requested.
However, for Donnarumma to make the move, Ederson will need to leave the club, with Galatasaray still interested.
Spurs push for Savinho
Tottenham are ready to pay over £60.7m (€70m) to secure the services of Manchester City winger Savinho, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Spurs are in need of attacking reinforcements after missing out on Eberechi Eze to Arsenal.
The Brazil international is reportedly keen on the move to Thomas Frank's side and it all depends on Man City.
Eddie Howe says Newcastle would not be left striker-light by Alexander Isak exit
Newcastle’s owners will not leave boss Eddie Howe without a recognised senior striker as the Alexander Isak saga rumbles into the final few days of the summer transfer window.
Asked about the prospect of losing Isak without a new recruit in place, Howe said: “I don’t think the club will allow that situation to happen.
“We certainly can’t go through the season with no recognised striker at the football club – and that’s no disrespect to Will Osula.
“I think he’s doing really well and he’s progressing really well, but he’s got limited experience in the Premier League, although I’m really happy with his career progression.
“But Alex at the moment would be the only striker we have with Premier League history of goals and appearances and starts, so we can’t leave ourselves in that position.”
Eddie Howe says Newcastle would not be left striker-light by Alexander Isak exit
Why Arsenal’s future looks brighter than ever after demolishing Leeds
The future looks bright at Arsenal. Hoping for it to be “fourth time’s a charm” in their pursuit of Premier League glory, a flawless start to the new season feels imperative. It meant a home victory over newly promoted Leeds United, in itself, was not so much a headline as it was an expectation. Instead, the stories of the day centred around a select few individuals, those that spark visions of rediscovered success.
Read Will Castle’s report from the Emirates:
Why Arsenal’s future looks brighter than ever after demolishing Leeds
Adam Wharton on Real Madrid's radar?
Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is reportedly on Real Madrid’s radar.
That’s according to Spanish outlet AS, who say Madrid have identified the 21-year-old as a possible replacement after missing out on Martin Zubimendi.
Palace would command a huge fee for Wharton so close to the end of the window.
Could Man City still move for Rodrygo?
Manchester City have not ruled out a move for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo.
The Brazilian is set to leave Madrid this summer but the Spanish club are demanding €80m for him.
ESPN report that a move for Rodrygo could depend on Savinho leaving, with Tottenham previously linked.
Everton close in on Tyler Dibling deal to take summer spending past £100m
Everton are closing in on a deal for Tyler Dibling as David Moyes is set to finally end his summer-long search for a right winger.
The Merseyside club had two bids for the teenager rejected as Southampton put a £50m price on his head, which Everton were reluctant to pay.
But the Championship club initiated talks on Friday and Everton came to an agreement of a basic fee and add-ons which is thought to come in at under £42m.
Everton close in on Tyler Dibling deal to take summer spending past £100m
Manuel Akanji and Ilkay Gundogan not in Man City squad amid transfer links
Manuel Akanji and Ilkay Gundogan were not in the Manchester City squad for today’s defeat to Tottenham. Both have been linked with moves away. Are they on their way out of the Etihad?
Pep Guardiola said this week that he is not the person to ask when it comes to transfer business.
"To be honest, I don't know what is happening with a few players - I don't know who is coming, who is staying, who is leaving, I don't know.
"All the clubs I had the feeling that it is the same, we are not an exception. Because the agents make the roles, the club have their opinions, the players have theirs, and after that we see what happens."
Federico Chiesa is a ‘totally different’ player to last season – Arne Slot
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has seen a “totally different” Federico Chiesa from 12 months ago and believes that was reflected in his game-changing contribution off the bench as they opened their Premier League defence with a victory.
Like a new signing?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments