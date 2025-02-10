Jack Grealish opens up on ‘most difficult year of my life’ amid Man City struggles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Grealish explained how 2024 was the ‘most difficult year of my life’ following Manchester City’s 2-1 victory over Leyton Orient in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Grealish was a part of City’s Premier League winning squad last season which lifted the top-flight trophy for the fourth time in a row yet the winger only started 10 times for Pep Guardiola’s side.

He then missed out on a spot at Euro 2024 in the summer where England reached the final before losing out to Spain.

The 29-year-old has continued to be used as a substitute player for City, despite their struggles to reach the heights of previous years, but played 90 minutes against Orient at the weekend. It was only the fourth time since October that he’s featured for a full game.

“Last year, the whole year itself, it was weird because my little daughter was born, but apart from that it was one of the most difficult years - probably the most difficult year of my life for many reasons, on and off the pitch,” said Grealish in the aftermath of the match.

He then explored how he hopes to turnaround his form and reignite his career at City in the hopes of finding a bit more rhythm on the pitch.

Grealish added: “I found it really difficult. But it's a new year, a sort of fresh start, and hopefully I can kick on from here.

“I feel like in my last few games that I have played - against Palace, Salford and Orient - I am trying to be involved more in the goals and assists. Listen, I want to start playing more often and have that rhythm - the way I was a couple of years ago when I was playing a lot of games in a row.

“I do find it difficult at times to come in and out of games, not really playing. Hopefully I can keep training well and playing a few more games.”

open image in gallery Jack Grealish targets more gametime at Manchester City as he looks to get career back on track ( AFP via Getty Images )

Grealish was also full of praise for City’s League One opposition who led at half-time before succumbing to a 2-1 defeat to the Premier League champions.

“A lot of credit has to go to Orient - they were outstanding,” said Grealish, “The fans were brilliant, their keeper was brilliant and I love playing at grounds like this. I have come up through the ranks and it does bring me back to my childhood.”

Manchester City next face Real Madrid in the Champions League play-off round on Tuesday and Grealish, whose appearances this season have mainly come in cup competitions, want to play a role.

He said: “That's the beauty of this world that we live in - we are going from Leyton Orient on Saturday to Real Madrid on Tuesday.”