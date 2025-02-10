Rodri address ACL injury in build up to Super Bowl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City midfielder and Ball d’Or winner Rodri says he is ‘positive’ about his recovery as he continues physio following an ACL injury.

The 28-year-old has been absent since September and is not expected to return for the Premier League champions until the end of the season.

He is aiming to play a part in the Club World Cup in June but his immediate focus in on building strength back in his knee in order to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.

Rodri took a physio with him to New Orleans as he went to watch Super Bowl LIX where the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

Before the game he posted a video of a training session on social media and said: "I'm happy to be here for the Superbowl weekend but the most important thing is to recover myself so first of all I have a training session today to massage, recover after a long trip."

The midfielder also stopped by the Sky Sports NFL studio to give this thoughts on the Super Bowl and was asked how his recovery is going.

He said: “Well, I always say, it’s part of life, injuries. As athletes we’re used to these types of things but I’m a very positive guy in the sense that I take it for what it is.

“I always thank God for everything and in this type of moment try to be positive and maybe do all the stuff you not used to doing like coming here [to the Super Bowl], spend more time with your family and try to improve other parts of your body to come back stronger.”

Rodri also explained that the feeling of playing in a final, like the Super Bowl, is different to other games and that the only way to handle the situation is through determination.

open image in gallery The Man City midfielder has been partaking in promotional activities and interviews while in the USA ( REUTERS )

“As you said, a sustained level [at the peak] is very, very difficult,” he added, “I always say finals are different types of games. I could feel that in the Euros, in the Champions League.

“They are different kind of days in a regular season. It is determination, believing in yourself, no matter if it’s a good or bad moment for you.”

Last week, Man City manager Pep Guardiola said he would not rush Rodri’s return as he does not want to risk sidelining the star even further.

Guardiola said: "The most important thing for him is to recover well, he is not a teenager but he still has years to play and it's going to happen if he recovers well.

"To come back for a few weeks and then have a setback for next season is not intelligent. The body is the body and recovery needs its own time but it's going really well and step by step we'll see."