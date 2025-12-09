Wilfried Zaha handed surprise Ivory Coast recall ahead of Africa Cup of Nations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Ivory Coast have sprung a surprise with a recall to their squad for winger Wilfried Zaha ahead of the defence of their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) crown in Morocco.

The 33-year-old Zaha, who won two caps for England before switching international allegiance, has not played for the Ivorians for three years, having been dropped ahead of the last Afcon, which the Ivorians won on home soil.

Coach Emerse Fae said on Tuesday he had been talking with Zaha, now playing for Charlotte in Major League Soccer (MLS), "for several months," after feeling he needed to bolster the team’s attack.

"We saw that we need experienced players. In Zaha's case, his ability to beat defenders and his current form worked in his favour," Fae said on Ivorian television after announcing a 26-player squad.

Also recalled is 34-year-old midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, previously at Fulham and Hull City and now playing in Slovenia, who has been sidelined with a long-term injury and not played for the national team since October last year.

Dropped from the squad are Simon Adingra, one of the heroes of their success two years ago, and fellow attacker Nicolas Pepe, while injury rules out defender Wilfried Singo.

"Simon has faced fierce competition for his position. He's struggling to earn a starting spot (at his club Sunderland). We had to do without his qualities when making our selection," the coach added.

The Ivorians begin the defence of their African crown with a Group F clash against Mozambique in Marrakech on 24 December. They also take on Cameroon and Gabon in their group.

Reuters