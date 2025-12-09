Wilfried Zaha handed surprise Ivory Coast recall ahead of Africa Cup of Nations
Zaha won two England caps before switching international allegiance to the country of his birth
The Ivory Coast have sprung a surprise with a recall to their squad for winger Wilfried Zaha ahead of the defence of their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) crown in Morocco.
The 33-year-old Zaha, who won two caps for England before switching international allegiance, has not played for the Ivorians for three years, having been dropped ahead of the last Afcon, which the Ivorians won on home soil.
Coach Emerse Fae said on Tuesday he had been talking with Zaha, now playing for Charlotte in Major League Soccer (MLS), "for several months," after feeling he needed to bolster the team’s attack.
"We saw that we need experienced players. In Zaha's case, his ability to beat defenders and his current form worked in his favour," Fae said on Ivorian television after announcing a 26-player squad.
Also recalled is 34-year-old midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, previously at Fulham and Hull City and now playing in Slovenia, who has been sidelined with a long-term injury and not played for the national team since October last year.
Dropped from the squad are Simon Adingra, one of the heroes of their success two years ago, and fellow attacker Nicolas Pepe, while injury rules out defender Wilfried Singo.
"Simon has faced fierce competition for his position. He's struggling to earn a starting spot (at his club Sunderland). We had to do without his qualities when making our selection," the coach added.
The Ivorians begin the defence of their African crown with a Group F clash against Mozambique in Marrakech on 24 December. They also take on Cameroon and Gabon in their group.
