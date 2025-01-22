Former Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha joins MLS side Charlotte on loan
The 32-year-old has been on loan at Lyon in Ligue 1 but has made only one start as well as five substitute appearances.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Former Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has joined Major League Soccer side Charlotte on loan from Galatasaray until 2026.
The 32-year-old has been on loan at Lyon in Ligue 1 but has made only one start as well as five substitute appearances.
Having played 458 times and scored 90 goals for Palace across two spells, he departed for Turkey on a free transfer in 2023 and helped the Istanbul outfit win the Super Lig title in his only full season.
Zoran Krneta, general manager of North Carolina-based franchise Charlotte, said on the club website: “Wilfried is a world-class talent who has proven himself at the highest level of the sport as an elite goalscorer and chance creator.
“His performances in the Premier League and on the international level speak for themselves and we are confident that Wilfried can make an immediate impact in Major League Soccer.”
Zaha, who was the final signing made by Sir Alex Ferguson before his retirement, spent a single, unsuccessful season at Manchester United under David Moyes before returning to Selhurst Park.
He will fill a designated player spot at Charlotte, a rule which allows a franchise to sign up to three players that would otherwise fall foul of a team’s salary cap.