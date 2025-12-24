Ivory Coast v Mozambique live: Afcon 2025 updates
The Elephants begin their title defence and pursuit of a fourth continental crown
Ivory Coast begin their Africa Cup of Nations title defence against Mozambique in their opening game of Group F in Marrakech.
The Elephants, searching for a fourth continental crown after edging out Nigeria 2-1 on home soil in the last edition’s gripping final, are among the favourites this year.
Emerse Fae’s side have been in fine form, producing a perfect round of World Cup 2026 qualifying with 25 goals scores and none conceded, with Group F likely to be decided between them and fellow contenders Cameroon, with their opening game against Gabon today.
With striker Sebastien Haller ruled out with injury, and Sunderland winger Simon Adingra snubbed this time out, Aston Villa forward Evann Guessand could shoulder some of the goalscoring burden. Experience comes from the likes of Franck Kessie, while Nottingham Forest's Ibrahim Sangare brings quality in midfield.
Follow live build-up, team news and minute-by-minute Afcon updates in our live blog below:
Ivory Coast v Mozambique latest odds
- Ivory Coast: 2/9
- Draw: 15/4
- Mozambique: 9/1
Africa Cup of Nations 2025: Everything you need to know
The 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off on Sunday when the hosts Morocco face Comoros in the tournament opener in Rabat.
Ivory Coast were the champions last time out, winning the Afcon on home soil after an extraordinary campaign where The Elephants fired their manager mid-tournament and went from the brink of crashing out of the group stages to lifting the trophy against Nigeria in the final.
Could history repeat itself two years on? Well, Morocco are the pre-tournament favourites. The Atlas Lions became the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup three years ago. If the extraordinary support they received in Qatar is anything to go by, then Morocco will have a huge home advantage - although that could lend itself to the suffocating pressure of expectations as they aim to win their first Afcon title since 1976.
The six must-watch games at AFCON 2025 - and the one team in crisis
Ivory Coast v Mozambique head-to-head record
Ivory Coast hold a 2-0-2 advantage over, having never lost to Mozambique, their four meetings date back to 2008:
- 13/11/2021: Ivory Coast 3-0 Mozambique
- 03/09/2021: Mozambique 0-0 Ivory Coast
- 07/09/2008: Mozambique 1-1 Ivory Coast
- 01/06/2008: Ivory Coast 1-0 Mozambique
Ivory Coast v Mozambique possible line-ups
Possible Ivory Coast XI: Fofana; Konan, Agbadou, Ndicka, Kossounou; Fofana, Kessie, Sangare; Y. Diomande, Diallo, Guessand
Possible Mozambique XI: Ernani; Dove, Mexer, Reinildo, Nanani, Langa; Guima, Amade; Witi, Catamo, Ratifo
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks