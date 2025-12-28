Ivory Coast v Cameroon live: Team news and line-ups in battle of Afcon heavyweights
The defending Africa Cup of Nations champions face fellow contenders Cameroon
Defending Africa Cup of Nations champions Ivory Coast battle Cameroon in one of the glamour games of the group stage as both sides fight for control of Group F.
Both nations came into the competition among the favourites to win the trophy in Morocco, with each boasting plenty of talent including Premier League regulars Bryan Mbeumo, Carlos Baleba, Amad and Ibrahima Sangare.
However, they both struggled in their opening matches, with the holders scraping a 1-0 win past Mozambique and Cameroon beating Gabon by the same scoreline.
Those results mean that this is a huge game in Group F, with whoever wins this match taking control of the group ahead of the final round of matches, and the group winner likely facing an easier round of 16 match while the runner-up potentially faces another continental giant in South Africa.
Follow all the latest updates in our blog below:
Team news
Ivory Coast emerged from their opener without any injury concerns.
Wilfried Zaha was started as a striker but failed to score and was taken off with just over 20 minutes remaining in favour of Vakoun Bayo, while Amad is expected to retain his place after scoring the winner.
Willy Boly and Evann Guessand, both unused substitutes last time out, are hoping to feature.
Cameroon also reported no fresh injury issues from their opening win.
Bryan Mbeumo, Carlos Baleba and matchwinner Etta Eyong are all likely to keep their starting places ahead of this match.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Africa Cup of Nations match between holders Ivory Coast and Cameroon.
The match sees two of the favourites meet in the group stage as both eye top spot in Group F, with plenty of Premier League talent on show in Morocco.
We’ll have all the latest updates right here.
