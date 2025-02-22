Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Portman Road
Follow live coverage as Ipswich Town face Tottenham Hotspur today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Following hard-fought victories over both Leicester City and Manchester United, 13th-placed Tottenham Hotspur travel to Portman Road with a third consecutive Premier League win in their sights. Revenge will also be on the visitors’ minds today after the Tractor Boys grabbed their first top-flight win of the campaign in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Kieran McKenna’s 17th-placed side will be hoping to disrupt the North Londoners and build on a promising 1-1 draw against Aston Villa last time out. That said, today’s hosts in Suffolk are still waiting for their first top-flight success of 2025, having failed to triumph in any of their six games in the competition since the turn of the year.
Hello everyone, and welcome to this live text coverage from the Premier League's 26th matchday. Today, we have exciting action from East Anglia as Ipswich Town take on Tottenham.
