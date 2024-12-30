Ipswich Town vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Ipswich Town face Chelsea today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Enzo Maresca makes a raft of changes to his Chelsea side, with no fewer than five changes to the line-up that lost to Fulham. Sanchez, Gusto, Neto, Sancho and Jackson make way for Jorgensen, Disasi, Madueke, Joao Felix and Nkunku. The big news is that Chelsea also swap out their goalkeeper, whilst Madueke returns after a 'technical decision' prevented him from being in the matchday squad against Fulham. Elsewehere - in a line-up that can't really be described as weakened, more changed - Nkunku comes in at centre-forward to replace nine-goal Jackson. Joao Felix also gets a rare league start.
Having changed formation to five at the back for the loss against Arsenal, Kieran Mckenna reverts back to the regular 4-2-3-1 set-up, making four changes in the process. Out go Muric, Johnson, Phillips and Szmodics and in come Walton, Morsy, Burns, and Broadhead. McKenna has decided to mix it up in attack with Broadhead and Burns preferred to the trickery of Szmodics and Chaplin. Captain Morsy replaces Phillips, and Hutchinson is given the opportunity to impress against his old club. Delap once again carries the goal threat as the main man up front.
SUBS: Robert Sanchez, Josh Acheampong, Malo Gusto, Reece James, Renato Veiga, Jadon Sancho, Marc Guiu, Nicolas Jackson, Pedro Neto.
CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Filip Jorgensen; Axel Disasi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Joao Felix, Christopher Nkunku.
SUBS: Arijanet Muric, Ben Johnson, Conor Townsend, Conor Chaplin, Jack Taylor, Kalvin Phillips, Ali Al Hamadi, Jack Clarke, Sammie Szmodics.
IPSWICH (4-2-3-1): Christian Walton; Dara O’Shea, Luke Woolfenden, Jacob Greaves, Leif Davis, Sam Morsy, Jens-Lys Cajuste, Wes Burns, Omari Hutchinson, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Delap.
For Chelsea, they are looking to get back on track after they were humbled at home last time out, losing 2-1 in their West London derby clash against neighbours Fulham. Rodrigo Muniz landed the knockout blow deep into stoppage time in the boxing day clash, denting Enzo Maresca’s side’s early season surge towards the summit. The defeat broke a nine-match unbeaten streak, and following the recent round of games, leaves them in fourth place on 35 points, behind Liverpool, Nottingham Forest (who have played a game more) and Arsenal. It goes without saying, Cole Palmer is one of the standout key players in this fixture. The England international has a fantastic record against promoted clubs, with 11 goal involvements in his last seven games versus promoted sides. That works out at a goal or assist every 54 minutes on average.
A solitary 2-1 win away at Wolves has been the only bright spot in an otherwise dour December so far for Ipswich. Four defeats out of five have left the Tractor Boys languishing in the relegation zone in 19th place on 12 points. In fairness to Kieran McKenna’s charges, aside from the 4-0 mauling at the hands of Newcastle, they have been competitive throughout those games, losing by a solitary goal in each of the other defeats. But they must look to convert that tenacity into points as they seek their first home league win of the season after nine unsuccessful attempts so far. Losing to Chelsea would punctuate a poor monthly return of just three points out of an available 18.
Good evening and welcome to our live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Ipswich and Chelsea.
