Liveupdated

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Portman Road

Luke Baker
Sunday 12 January 2025 08:00 EST
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Ipswich Town face Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers

Match ends, Ipswich Town 3, Bristol Rovers 0.

12 January 2025 16:54

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers

Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 3, Bristol Rovers 0.

12 January 2025 16:50

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers

Grant Ward (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

12 January 2025 16:49

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers

Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12 January 2025 16:49

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers

Attempt blocked. Lino Sousa (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

12 January 2025 16:49

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Conor Townsend.

12 January 2025 16:48

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers

Foul by Harry Clarke (Ipswich Town).

12 January 2025 16:47

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Joel Senior replaces Connor Taylor.

12 January 2025 16:44

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers

Foul by Jack Clarke (Ipswich Town).

12 January 2025 16:44

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers

Attempt blocked. George Hirst (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kalvin Phillips.

12 January 2025 16:40

