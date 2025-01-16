Ipswich Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Ipswich Town face Brighton & Hove Albion today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Another Brighton corner is whipped in from the right-hand side, but Van Hecke and Burns are tussling at the far post to such an extent that they drag one another outside the field of play as O'Riley's delivery flies past.
Mitoma slips a clever pass in behind as Ayari makes a diagonal run across the box before going down under pressure from Phillips, but the referee's having none of Brighton's penalty pleas and instead signals for a corner.
Veltman fizzes a first-time cross into the area for Brighton, but neither O'Shea nor Mitoma can get much of a connection at the far post as it flashes across the face of goal!
This is Ipswich’s first home league game against Brighton since a 0-0 draw in the Championship in September 2016, and first in the top-flight since a 2-0 victory all the way back in January 1983.
Baleba floats a long ball forward in towards Adingra, but the Ivorian can't quite bring it under control and Walton collects for the hosts.
Mitoma kicks the game off for Brighton, as this game gets up and running in East Anglia!
Despite Ipswich having home advantage and being in far better form coming into this game, their lowly position in the table compared to the 11th placed visitors means it’s Brighton who are being backed to win this one by our live probability tracker. The Seagulls sit on a 45.9% chance of victory, and with the hosts on just 28.6% themselves, Ipswich will be keen to make it two wins from two at Portman Road as they head out onto the pitch!
Brighton, meanwhile, make two changes after their 2-2 draw against Arsenal, as Fabian Hurzeler brings in Adam Webster for Igor Julio in central defence and Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma for Brajan Gruda, with skipper Lewis Dunk also back among the substitutes for the first time in 2025.
Kieran McKenna makes three changes from Ipswich’s 2-2 draw at Fulham, with West Burns, Omari Hutchinson and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips all coming into the starting XI. Dara O’Shea wears the armband as Sam Morsy drops to the bench, where he’s joined by recent loan signing from Serie A side Atalanta, Ben Godfrey.
BRIGHTON SUBS: Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Lewis Dunk, Solly March, Julio Enciso, Georginio Rutter, Jakub Moder, Yankuba Minteh, Danny Welbeck.
