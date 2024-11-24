Ipswich vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news as Ruben Amorim names first line-up
The Portuguese manager hopes to lead the Red Devils in a new direction in his first game in charge
Ipswich host Manchester United in Sunday’s late Premier League kick off as Ruben Amoriom takes charge of his first game since making the move to Old Trafford.
The Portuguese coach was appointed following the sacking of Erik ten Hag and should benefit from Ruud van Nistelrooy’s steadying interim period which saw the team win three of their last four games across all competitions.
Work still needs to be done though as United sit 13th though the gap between them and a top four spot is just four points. Amorim has been drilling the squad in his preferred 3-4-3 system so expect a new look formation when the teams take to the pitch today.
As for Ispwisch, they also want to improve their position after securing their first league win of the season in a 2-1 victory over Tottenham. Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was an assistant coach at United and will hope to get one over his old club this afternoon.
Leading Man Utd back to top a ‘huge responsibility’, says new boss Ruben Amorim
Ruben Amorim is relishing the “huge responsibility” of taking Manchester United back to the top as the new head coach prepares to take charge for the first time at Ipswich.
Having stayed at Sporting Lisbon for three final matches after being named Erik ten Hag’s successor on November 1, the 39-year-old will finally be in the Red Devils’ dugout for Sunday’s trip to Portman Road.
Quite the task awaits Amorim given underperforming United entered the weekend 13th in the Premier League standings with a paltry four wins from their opening 11 matches.
Form guide
Before the international break, Ipswich won their first game of the season with a 2-1 victory at Spurs. In the four matches before that, they had had three losses and a draw, including a 4-3 loss to Brentford and 4-1 loss to West Ham.
Kieran McKenna’s side sit 19th in the league, but only one point away from the safety zone.
United have had mixed results themselves, though things have picked up slightly since Erik ten Hag was sacked. They beat Leicester 3-0 last time out, and beat PAOK in the Europa League after a draw to Chelsea at Old Trafford.
They sit 12th on just 15 points as things stand.
Why Ruben Amorim can succeed where previous Manchester United managers have failed
In preparing for his presentation as Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim has been mindful of an idea that has guided his coaching career so far. That is, if you can’t say something in a single sentence, don’t do it. Work on it, so it’s clear.
That approach has never been more necessary than at Old Trafford, where constant noise and fire have created this fog around one of English football’s great institutions. The team, as much as anything else, could do with some simple clarity.
That is what the players have found in Amorim’s training sessions. They’ve been impressed by the focus of his instructions, as he immerses himself in the drills. It’s only a decade since Amorim was a player, after all. The image so far has been assured.
Why Ruben Amorim can succeed where previous Man Utd managers have failed
As he prepares for his first game as United boss, Amorim may just have the secret to success at Old Trafford where his predecessors fell down, writes Miguel Delaney
Ruben Amorim names first Manchester United line-up
We thought there would be some surprises! Ruben Amorim names his first Manchester United team, with a front-three of Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford and both Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund on the bench!
The back three is made up of Noussair Mazrouai, Matthijs De Ligt and Jonny Evans, with Amad Diallo and Diogo Dalot the full-backs? Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are the midfield pair and there is strength on the bench, with Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw all there.
Ipswich XI: Muric, Davis, Burgess, O’Shea, Johnson, Tuanzebe, Morsy, Cajuste, Szmodics, Hutchinson, Delap
Man Utd XI: Onana, Mazrouai, De Ligt, Evans, Casemiro, Eriksen, Amad, Dalot, Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford
Subs: Bayindir, Malacia, Shaw, Mainoo, Mount, Ugarte, Antony, Hojlund, Zirkzee
Team news
We’re expecting team news in the next five minutes or so. What will the first starting eleven of Ruben Amorim’s tenure bring?
Leny Yoro is NOT in the United squad - so he’ll have to wait a little longer for a debut.
Manchester United injury return dates: Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo, Victor Lindelof latest news
Manchester United are preparing to embark on a new era as Ruben Amorim takes charge for their Premier League fixture against Ipswich.
The Portuguese manager arrived at Old Trafford during the international break after being identified as Erik ten Hag’s permanent successor.
He will now get to work on continuing the club’s strong recent form, with interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy overseeing a promising period.
And Amorim could be immediately boosted by a couple of injury returnees.
Man Utd injury return dates: Martinez, Mainoo, Lindelof latest news
New manager Ruben Amorim is preparing to take charge of his first game
Smiling but uncompromising, Ruben Amorim reveals how he will shape Manchester United
Ruben Amorim was running through Manchester United’s recent managerial history. “The guys who won everything like [Louis] van Gaal and [Jose] Mourinho,” he said. “New ones who knew the club inside out like [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer, and one of the best that there will ever be outside the five strongest leagues was [Erik] ten Hag. You have different type of coaches, the same result.”
That result sometimes involved a cup or two, but never a true title challenge. None ultimately succeeded; not by the standards of what Amorim called a “global” club, “still the best” in England. All of which may have deterred many a manager. Old Trafford, arguably, has been a graveyard for them. Brushing aside the suggestion it has become the impossible job, Amorim instead arrived with a belief that he can end the trend of disappointment, with a confidence that did not come across as arrogance.
It is two decades since another wunderkind of Portuguese coaching anointed himself a “Special One”. Amorim came with a message from Mourinho, an open acknowledgement he is influenced by him, yet differentiating himself from his predecessor. There was charisma with less bravado, a coach positioning himself for the future, not yesterday’s man.
Smiling but uncompromising, Ruben Amorim reveals how he will shape Manchester United
At his introductory press conference, Amorim delivered the message that it will be his way or the highway as the Portuguese began to lay down the law at Old Trafford, writes Richard Jolly
What is the team news?
Omari Hutchinson, Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead are doubts, as is Kalvin Phillips after serving a one-game ban. Jacob Greaves and Jack Taylor could return.
Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw were able to return to training before the international break but Lisandro Martinez is a doubt after withdrawing from international duty due to back pain. Ruben Amorim has committed to playing 3-4-3 from his first game.
When is Ipswich vs Manchester United
The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 24 November.
