Ipswich vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Ipswich Town face Manchester City today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Ipswich XI: Walton; Johnson, Godfrey, O'Shea, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste; Hutchinson, Clarke; Delap
Man City XI: Ederson; Nunes, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Gundogan; Foden, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland
Manchester City have made it four league games in-a-row without defeat since a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on December 21, though Pep Guardiola’s side were twice pegged back in the final 10 minutes to earn a 2-2 draw with Brentford last time out. Wins for Villa and Bournemouth yesterday leave the incumbent Premier League champions down in eighth place after 21 matches played, though an 11th win of the season will take them as high as seventh and just two points back of the final guaranteed Champions League spot.
Ipswich Town’s two-match unbeaten run came to an end on Thursday after collecting four points from Chelsea and Fulham, when they were beaten 2-0 by Brighton. Still occupying a spot in the relegation zone, Kieran McKenna’s team sit level with Wolves ahead of them on both points and goal differential, and could finish the weekend in safety with at least a point, with Vitor Pereira’s side not taking to the pitch until tomorrow. All eyes will be on former Manchester City striker Delap, who takes on his former side with a point to prove.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE commentary of the Premier League fixture between Ipswich Town and Manchester City!
