Is Inter Milan vs River Plate on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Club World Cup

Inter Milan could become the latest European giant to crash out of the Club World Cup if they do not overcome Argentinian titan River Plate.

Both teams are tied on four points after two games at the top of Group E, each dispatching Uwara Red Diamonds before being held to a draw by Monterrey.

But with the Mexican side breathing down their respective necks, the only way to guarantee qualification to the knockouts for either side will be via victory.

After suffering defeat by a record margin to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, just eight days after losing the Serie A title on the final day to Napoli, an early exit in the United States would further compound Inter’s end-of-season woes - heartache River Plate will be eager to inflict.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When and where is Inter Milan vs River Plate?

Inter take on River Plate at 6pm PT on Wednesday 25 June which is 2am BST on Thursday 26 June.

The clash will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, the home of MLS side Seattle Sounders.

How to watch the Club World Cup

DAZN will be broadcasting each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.

All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices, all they need to do is sign up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.

Club World Cup schedule

GROUP STAGE

Wednesday 25 June

Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Cincinnati)

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Miami)

Group E: Inter Milan vs. River Plate, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Seattle)

Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Pasadena)

Thursday 26 June

Group G: Wydad AC vs. Al Ain, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Washington)

Group G: Juventus vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Orlando)

Group H: Al Hilal vs. Mexico Pachuca, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Nashville)

Group H: FC Salzburg vs. Real Madrid, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Philadelphia)

ROUND OF 16

Saturday 28 June

Match 49: Winners of Group A vs. Runners of Group B (Philadelphia)

Match 50: Winners of Group C vs. Runners of Group D (Charlotte)

Sunday 29 June

Match 51: Winners of Group B vs. Runners of Group A (Atlanta)

Match 52: Winners of Group D vs. Runners of Group C (Miami)

Monday 30 June

Match 53: Winners of Group E vs. Runners of Group F (Charlotte)

Match 54: Winners of Group G vs. Runners of Group H (Orlando)

Tuesday 1 July

Match 55: Winners of Group F vs. Runners of Group E (Atlanta)

Match 56: Winners of Group H vs. Runners of Group G (Miami)

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday 4 July

Match 57: Winners of Match 49 vs. Winners of Match 50 (Philadelphia)

Match 58: Winners of Match 53 vs. Winners of Match 54 (Orlando)

Saturday 5 July

Match 59: Winners of Match 51 vs. Winners of Match 52 (Atlanta)

Match 60: Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 (East Rutherford)

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday 8 July

Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (East Rutherford)

Wednesday 9 July

Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)

FINAL

Sunday 13 July

Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)

