Iceland vs Wales LIVE: Nations League result and reaction as Craig Bellamy’s men hang on for draw
Iceland 2-2 Wales: Craig Bellamy continues his unbeaten run as Wales boss
Your support helps us to tell the story
This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.
The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.
Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.
Iceland secured a comeback draw against Wales in the Nations League in a match of two halves played out in the cold conditions of Reykjavik.
Wales started the game as the more aggressive and competant side. They were free flowing and in control of the ball in the midfield areas. This dominance resulted in two eerily similar goals. Neco Williams with a long ball over the top, Harry Wilson with a run from deep in behind the defence.
Wilson’s first effort was cleared off the line by Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson only for Brennan Johnson to tap in the rebound. The second effort was coolly dispatched by the midfielder meaning the Dragons led 2-0 at half-time.
But they never got going again. Substitutions and an intense press from Iceland saw them turn the game around. The hosts were unafraid to shoot from even half-decent positions and Logi Tomasson netted twice to draw level. From there Wales were clinging on and managed to keep out the hosts to earn themselves a good point.
Relive the Nations League action with our live blog below:
Wales surrender two-goal lead in sketchy draw with Iceland as Craig Bellamy maintains unbeaten start
Wales let a two-goal lead slip as Iceland stormed back to force a deserved 2-2 Nations League draw in Reykjavik.
Brennan Johnson maintained his remarkable scoring streak and Harry Wilson was also on target as Wales established a commanding interval advantage.
But Iceland substitute Logi Tomasson turned the game in the space of three second-half minutes as Wales were unable to stem a blue tide surging towards them.
Wales surrender two-goal lead in sketchy draw with Iceland as Bellamy still unbeaten
Iceland 2-2 Wales: Brennan Johnson and Harry Wilson scored first-half goals before the hosts’ comeback
Full-time! Iceland 2-2 Wales
90+3 mins: Wales cling on to secure a point in Iceland. They easily outclassed in the second 45 minutes and are lucky to head home with something to show from the game.
A total game os two halves. Logi Tomasson is the hero of the game after coming off the bench to score twice and bring Iceland back into the game.
Another match without defeat for Craig Bellamy but plenty to work on for Wales.
Iceland 2-2 Wales
87 mins: Iceland have had 18 shots now with most of them coming in the second half. Will there be a winning goal to separate the two teams?
Wales will probably be happy with a draw at this stage.
Iceland 2-2 Wales
84 mins: Here we go.
This is better from Wales. Kieffer Moore holds the ball up and wins a throw in then Wes Burns sweeps it out to the opposite side of the pitch.
They push up to the Iceland half and slowly work on creating a chance. Time on the ball is making Wales more comfortable.
Iceland 2-2 Wales
81 mins: Iceland win a corner that gets swung rapidly into the middle of the penalty area by Gudmundsson. Wales clear the danger without too much troulble but they can’t get to the second ball.
Logi Tomasson shoots from range but Ben Cabango is there to make the block.
Iceland 2-2 Wales
78 mins: Craig Bellamy now makes some changes with Sorba Thomas and Connor Roberts hooked off and Ben Cabango and Liam Cullen introduced.
Can they impact this game?
Iceland 2-2 Wales
75 mins: 15 minutes to play and Wales need to find another level. They’re second best at present and Logi Tomasson has punished them for it.
Wales need to up the tempo, cut out the mistakes and get possession back.
GOAL! Iceland 2-2 Wales (Logi Tomasson, 73’)
73 mins: Another one!
Logi Tomasson has a second and equalises for Iceland. He dances down the byline, goes around Connor Roberts and passes the ball into the six-yard box.
The ball seems to hit Danny Ward and deflect into the back of the net. Gutting for Wales but they’ve not been at it in this half.
Iceland 1-2 Wales
72 mins: There’s a touch under 20 minutes to go and Iceland are right in this contest now. The second half has been completely different and Craig Bellamy is yet to adjust the team to it.
Wales can’t get on the ball.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments