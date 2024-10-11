Iceland vs Wales LIVE: Nations League result and reaction as Craig Bellamy’s men hang on for draw

( AP )

Iceland secured a comeback draw against Wales in the Nations League in a match of two halves played out in the cold conditions of Reykjavik.

Wales started the game as the more aggressive and competant side. They were free flowing and in control of the ball in the midfield areas. This dominance resulted in two eerily similar goals. Neco Williams with a long ball over the top, Harry Wilson with a run from deep in behind the defence.

Wilson’s first effort was cleared off the line by Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson only for Brennan Johnson to tap in the rebound. The second effort was coolly dispatched by the midfielder meaning the Dragons led 2-0 at half-time.

But they never got going again. Substitutions and an intense press from Iceland saw them turn the game around. The hosts were unafraid to shoot from even half-decent positions and Logi Tomasson netted twice to draw level. From there Wales were clinging on and managed to keep out the hosts to earn themselves a good point.

Relive the Nations League action with our live blog below: