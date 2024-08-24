Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1724505784

Hull City vs Millwall LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The MKM Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 24 August 2024 05:30
Comments
A general view of the KCOM Stadium
A general view of the KCOM Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Hull City face Millwall in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724505703

Hull City vs Millwall

Match ends, Hull City 0, Millwall 0.

24 August 2024 14:21
1724505690

Hull City vs Millwall

Second Half ends, Hull City 0, Millwall 0.

24 August 2024 14:21
1724505555

Hull City vs Millwall

Attempt blocked. Marvin Mehlem (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

24 August 2024 14:19
1724505405

Hull City vs Millwall

Foul by Chris Bedia (Hull City).

24 August 2024 14:16
1724505325

Hull City vs Millwall

Substitution, Hull City. Tyrell Sellars-Fleming replaces Liam Millar.

24 August 2024 14:15
1724505306

Hull City vs Millwall

Substitution, Millwall. Macaulay Langstaff replaces Tom Bradshaw.

24 August 2024 14:15
1724505276

Hull City vs Millwall

Foul by William Jarvis (Hull City).

24 August 2024 14:14
1724505150

Hull City vs Millwall

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Liam Millar.

24 August 2024 14:12
1724505028

Hull City vs Millwall

Attempt missed. Xavier Simons (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Regan Slater following a corner.

24 August 2024 14:10
1724504995

Hull City vs Millwall

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Romain Esse.

24 August 2024 14:09

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in