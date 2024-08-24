Hull City vs Millwall LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from The MKM Stadium
Follow live coverage as Hull City face Millwall in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Hull City 0, Millwall 0.
Second Half ends, Hull City 0, Millwall 0.
Attempt blocked. Marvin Mehlem (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Chris Bedia (Hull City).
Substitution, Hull City. Tyrell Sellars-Fleming replaces Liam Millar.
Substitution, Millwall. Macaulay Langstaff replaces Tom Bradshaw.
Foul by William Jarvis (Hull City).
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Liam Millar.
Attempt missed. Xavier Simons (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Regan Slater following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Romain Esse.
