Hugo Ekitike injury update as Liverpool star risks missing must-win game

Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike was substituted during the 4-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven because he was struggling with a back injury, Arne Slot confirmed.

Ekitike was withdrawn in the 61st minute and replaced by Alexander Isak as the Reds fell to their ninth defeat in 12 games to continue their dismal run of form.

The Frenchman could be a doubt to face West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, in what is turning into a must-win pressure game for the champions as they bid to end their losing run.

Ekitike was brought off after struggling with his back ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

Slot will provide an update in his pre-match press conference on Thursday but said after the defeat to PSV that Ekitike could not continue because of his back.

“Especially at the start of the second half, I constantly felt, 'What's wrong with Hugo?' It felt as if he couldn't move as he did [in] the first half. So, that's why our press was, I think, also a little bit off,” Slot said.

“And he just told me that in the first five to 10 minutes of the first half he already felt his back too much. That's also why he had to go out.”

Record signing Isak has not scored for Liverpool since September but could be in line to start at the London Stadium.

The striker struggled after coming off the bench against PSV and is still getting up to speed after missing pre-season and an injury-disrupted campaign so far.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard insisted the Reds are not yet in a “crisis” but warned that their dismal run of form could get even worse unless Slot finds a solution to the lack of balance in the team.

Liverpool are on their worst run of results in more than 70 years and have conceded at least three goals in their last three defeats. The mood inside Anfield was bleak as PSV won 4-1, with Slot now under pressure despite lifting the Premier League title just six months ago.

"Crisis is a very strong word and disrespectful to the players and manager who have served this football club," former Liverpool captain Gerrard said on TNT Sports.

“I wouldn't use that word but this team is on a terrible run, they just keep bleeding. They're wide open and unless the manager can find a solution it's going to continue.”