Arne Slot gives Hugo Ekitike injury update ahead of testing trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal
Arne Slot’s champions trail Arsenal by 14 points ahead of their visit to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night
Hugo Ekitike remains a doubt to face Premier League leaders Arsenal on Thursday night, Liverpool manager Arne Slot has said.
Ekitike is Liverpool’s top goalscorer this season but did not play against Fulham on the weekend after feeling some discomfort in his hamstring.
“He’s not trained with us til now,” Slot said on Wednesday morning. “Let’s see if he can today. I said, two or three days ago when we played Fulham, that he’s not going to be out for long but, because game’s come so fast, he’s in between maybe training with the team or it may take him one or two days extra.”
Liverpool’s title defence may have crumbled, sitting 14 points behind Arsenal in the table after 20 games, but they remain in a battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League, and still have two trophies to play for. Slot believes victory over Mikel Arteta’s leaders would fire confidence in his side going into the second half of the campaign.
“It would mean a lot, it tells you you can compete in the latter stages of the FA Cup and Champions League with any other team. We have shown that already, we beat Arsenal at home and other games we’ve beaten strong teams, but we also know that it is a special game for them. We have to be ready, they are in a positive vibe at the moment and it is obvious we aren’t.
“This club has shown so many times when they haven’t had the best league form they can still win a trophy. It is always possible because we have a good and talented group, we’ve shown this already this season. Real Madrid, Atletico, Aston Villa – look at their run – we’ve shown we can compete with almost every team. Maybe one exception but that was a disallowed goal before half-time, City away. All the other games we’ve been competitive against everyone but we’ve not had the consistency against teams we usually beat. So we are 14 behind Arsenal and have some players out but we have enough to go there and make it a proper match.”
Slot praised Arteta’s side, saying they have no weaknesses and deserve to be leading the way in the Premier League.
”They have been even better than years before. They have so many [strengths] ... They don’t have many weaknesses, hardly concede, can score from open play, set-pieces, good build-up ideas, long ball, they have the complete package and they deserve to be on top this season.”
Liverpool have faced accusations of being less enjoyable to watch this season, and Slot acknowledged that his team are not sparkling on the pitch like they did last season.
“Against Fulham I don’t think people thought it was a joy to watch. Against PSG, it was for me. People tell me we need the extra pass – the second goal against Fulham was 17 passes we needed before we scored.
“I find it hard to hear [that Liverpool are boring to watch] but it is not that I disagree, I would use a different word but I take it into account. I am known for attacking football and we are still trying to do so, but possession doesn’t mean you play attacking football. We are struggling to create a lot of chances but I have said many times we’re not the only team that struggles. I don’t think we are creating less than other teams who are doing well. But I don’t like to hear [Liverpool are boring] because I want to play an attractive style of football. We have to find a way to play it against teams who don’t want to and that is something we haven’t found enough. We are working on this every day.”
Slot refused to comment on reported interest in Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, who is also being strongly linked with Manchester City. But the Liverpool manager did concede that he would like to have more options in defence.
“Am I happy with the number of options? Joe Gomez is back now, which is a big help. No manager in the world tells you he is happy they only have two fit centre-backs but we have Giovanni Leoni, an unbelievable talent, who is back next season. As much as has been said about the spending, it is not that there is no limitation to that spending. This club has always tried to do smart things.
“In an ideal world you have more than two centre-halves available but you have to accept that situation. I know Jurgen Klopp also had problems there and played midfielders there at times. Nat Phillips played a lot. So that has been Liverpool for all these years.”
