Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hugo Ekitike remains a doubt to face Premier League leaders Arsenal on Thursday night, Liverpool manager Arne Slot has said.

Ekitike is Liverpool’s top goalscorer this season but did not play against Fulham on the weekend after feeling some discomfort in his hamstring.

“He’s not trained with us til now,” Slot said on Wednesday morning. “Let’s see if he can today. I said, two or three days ago when we played Fulham, that he’s not going to be out for long but, because game’s come so fast, he’s in between maybe training with the team or it may take him one or two days extra.”

Liverpool’s title defence may have crumbled, sitting 14 points behind Arsenal in the table after 20 games, but they remain in a battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League, and still have two trophies to play for. Slot believes victory over Mikel Arteta’s leaders would fire confidence in his side going into the second half of the campaign.

“It would mean a lot, it tells you you can compete in the latter stages of the FA Cup and Champions League with any other team. We have shown that already, we beat Arsenal at home and other games we’ve beaten strong teams, but we also know that it is a special game for them. We have to be ready, they are in a positive vibe at the moment and it is obvious we aren’t.

“This club has shown so many times when they haven’t had the best league form they can still win a trophy. It is always possible because we have a good and talented group, we’ve shown this already this season. Real Madrid, Atletico, Aston Villa – look at their run – we’ve shown we can compete with almost every team. Maybe one exception but that was a disallowed goal before half-time, City away. All the other games we’ve been competitive against everyone but we’ve not had the consistency against teams we usually beat. So we are 14 behind Arsenal and have some players out but we have enough to go there and make it a proper match.”

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot with striker Hugo Ekitike (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

Slot praised Arteta’s side, saying they have no weaknesses and deserve to be leading the way in the Premier League.

”They have been even better than years before. They have so many [strengths] ... They don’t have many weaknesses, hardly concede, can score from open play, set-pieces, good build-up ideas, long ball, they have the complete package and they deserve to be on top this season.”

Liverpool have faced accusations of being less enjoyable to watch this season, and Slot acknowledged that his team are not sparkling on the pitch like they did last season.

“Against Fulham I don’t think people thought it was a joy to watch. Against PSG, it was for me. People tell me we need the extra pass – the second goal against Fulham was 17 passes we needed before we scored.

“I find it hard to hear [that Liverpool are boring to watch] but it is not that I disagree, I would use a different word but I take it into account. I am known for attacking football and we are still trying to do so, but possession doesn’t mean you play attacking football. We are struggling to create a lot of chances but I have said many times we’re not the only team that struggles. I don’t think we are creating less than other teams who are doing well. But I don’t like to hear [Liverpool are boring] because I want to play an attractive style of football. We have to find a way to play it against teams who don’t want to and that is something we haven’t found enough. We are working on this every day.”

Slot refused to comment on reported interest in Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, who is also being strongly linked with Manchester City. But the Liverpool manager did concede that he would like to have more options in defence.

“Am I happy with the number of options? Joe Gomez is back now, which is a big help. No manager in the world tells you he is happy they only have two fit centre-backs but we have Giovanni Leoni, an unbelievable talent, who is back next season. As much as has been said about the spending, it is not that there is no limitation to that spending. This club has always tried to do smart things.

“In an ideal world you have more than two centre-halves available but you have to accept that situation. I know Jurgen Klopp also had problems there and played midfielders there at times. Nat Phillips played a lot. So that has been Liverpool for all these years.”