Hugo Ekitike gives honest verdict on record Liverpool signing Alexander Isak

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hugo Ekitike is raring to embrace the challenge of new Liverpool signing Alexander Isak but admits the striker’s arrival could pose a “problem” for someone at the club.

Ekitike has gotten off to a flying start at Anfield since his £69m arrival, netting three in his first three games.

However, the Frenchman will now face a fight to keep his place up top following the British-record acquisition of on-strike Newcastle forward Isak, who joined on deadline day for £125m.

Competition is no surprise to Ekitike though, who is ready to give manager Arne Slot a selection headache by keeping up his fine form.

"When you play for the best teams, you inevitably expect to be competing with the best players," Ekitike said.

Alexander Isak joined Liverpool for a British record fee on deadline day ( AP )

"Isak is a player I used to watch, so seeing him arrive is a pleasure.

"It's going to be tough competition, but I'm going to work hard to be good and perform well so that it's just the coach's problem.”

Isak proved himself as one of the world’s best strikers last term, notching 23 goals and six assists in the Premier League while also guiding the Magpies to a first trophy in 70 years, scoring to best his new employers in the Carabao Cup final.

The Swede’s undeniable potency up front could see Ekitike’s primary role shift to the left wing, a position he operated in on numerous occasions for Eintracht Frankfurt.

That said, Ekitike will be in line to start when Liverpool return to action at home to Burnley this weekend, with Isak lacking match fitness after a summer of defiance at St James’s Park.