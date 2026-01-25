( Getty Images )

Hearts could take a huge step towards a first Scottish top-flight title since 1960 as they host Celtic in a top-of-the-table tussle.

Derek McInnes’s side have been impressive front-runners amid a chaotic season for both Celtic and Rangers, and could widen their lead to nine points over the defending champions with victory here. Recent injury problems have caused McInnes a headache or two but his team could become the first Hearts side to beat Celtic three times in a single league campaign.

Victory will not come easily, though, against a visiting team buoyed again by the return of Martin O’Neill as a caretaker. Strong form under O’Neill has kept Celtic in touch either side of Wilfried Nancy’s short stint in charge, but they can ill afford to lose ground here, particularly with Old Firm rivals Rangers again in the mix, too.

Follow all of the latest from the Scottish Premiership clash with our live blog below:

Recommended Reo Hatate the hero and villain in dramatic Celtic draw at Bologna